A number of things went wrong for Georgia in the SEC championship game. The Bulldogs’ perfect season came undone, as Alabama pulled away with a 41-24 win. The good news for Georgia is it will get a chance to atone for some of the mistakes made in the loss. Georgia made the College Football Playoff and will take on Michigan on Dec. 31. Win that game and the Bulldogs could very well find itself in a rematch against the Crimson Tide, as Alabama takes on Cincinnati.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO