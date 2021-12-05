Georgia makes College Football Playoff as No. 3 seed

By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pitt football head coach Pat Narduzzi has been named a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award.
Narduzzi’s being named as a finalist comes after Pitt finished its regular season schedule with an 11-2 record.
The team recently won its first ACC Championship, defeating Wake Forest 45-21 last weekend in Charlotte.
Pitt will face Michigan State on December 30 in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.
The full list of finalists includes the following other coaches:
Blake Anderson, Utah State
Dave Aranda, Baylor
Luke Fickell. Cincinnati
Thomas Hammock, Northern Illinois
Jim Harbaugh, Michigan
Billy Napier, Louisiana
Nick Saban, Alabama
Kalani Sitake, BYU
Kirby Smart, Georgia
Jeff Traylor, UTSA
Mel Tucker, Michigan State
Kyle Whittingham, Utah
