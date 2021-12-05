ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia makes College Football Playoff as No. 3 seed

By Jake Rowe
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorgia did not win the SEC Championship on Saturday but the Bulldogs are still in the 2021 College Football Playoff. Despite a 41-24 loss to Alabama in Atlanta, the UGA is the No. 3 seed in the field of four and they'll square off against No. 2 Michigan. The site of...

247sports.com

