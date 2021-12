There's no question that newly-introduced Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier has high expectations for himself and the future of the Florida football program. That much will be born out by how his team performs over the course of his tenure in Gainesville. During his introductory press conference earlier Sunday, Napier was poised, calm and grounded in his answers, but complete in speaking about his vision for the program and how much his support staff will help in accomplishing just that.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO