ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Look: New Florida Head Coach Billy Napier Lands in Gainesville

By Brandon Carroll
AllGators
AllGators
 5 days ago

A new era of Florida football has officially arrived as new Gators head coach Billy Napier landed at the Gainesville Regional Airport around 11:48 a.m. Sunday.

He was greeted by Florida Athletic Director Scott Stricklin, the Gator Band and others on the runway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jmWKx_0dEjF16c00
Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier arrives in Gainesville.  Photo: Billy Napier; Credit: Alex Shepherd
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lJFAU_0dEjF16c00
Napier greets Albert and Alberta on the Gainesville Regional Airport runway.  Photo: Billy Napier; Credit: Zach Goodall
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZF91m_0dEjF16c00
Billy Napier's first chomp as the Gators' head coach.  Photo: Billy Napier; Credit: Zach Goodall
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fODGP_0dEjF16c00
Photo: Billy Napier; Credit: Zach Goodall
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o1p3c_0dEjF16c00
Photo: Billy Napier; Credit: Zach Goodall
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ceZQU_0dEjF16c00
Napier smiles as he's met by Gator fans outside of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Photo: Billy Napier; Credit: Zach Goodall

During his four years at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, Napier held a 40-12 record, was named Sun Belt Coach of the Year twice and finished first in the conference’s West Division every year.

He led the program to their first-ever Sun Belt Conference Championship Saturday, going out in style with a 24-16 victory over Appalachian State.

Now, his attention turns fully to the Florida program, as he gears up for a challenging ride as the man at the helm for the Gators.

This morning, Napier’s Twitter page received an orange and blue makeover and was followed up by a quote from former Stanford head coach Bill Walsh about the importance of culture and how it pertains to building a thriving program.

“The culture precedes positive results,” he said. “Champions behave like champions before they’re champions; they have a winning standard of performance before they are winners.”

Florida was willing to commit to Napier long-term with the hopes that he can return the UF program to national prominence after a disappointing 6-6 season.

Napier and the Gators agreed to a seven-year, $51.8 million contract, becoming the fifth-highest-paid head coach in the SEC. His salary will start at $7.1 million in year one and he will earn a $100,000 pay raise for every year of the contract.

Napier’s introductory press conference, officially deeming him as Florida’s next head coach, is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
AllGators

Former ULL Analyst: Gators Billy Napier's Process ‘Gets Better With Time'

The University of Florida is just four days removed from introducing the new captain of the Gators' football ship in head coach Billy Napier. Arriving on the scene in Gainesville after a successful four-year stint at Louisiana-Lafayette, Napier brings an impressive résumé in the Group of Five to the SEC. Both parties hope his meticulous attention to detail can elevate the Gators to a championship level in the coming years.
GAINESVILLE, FL
AllGators

Florida Gators LB Mohamoud Diabate Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Photo Credit: University of Florida athletic association. The Florida Gators will be losing another one of its starters from the 2021 football season to the transfer portal. Along with wide receiver Jacob Copeland on Thursday, linebacker Mohamoud Diabate has entered the portal, according to Blake Alderman of Swamp247. John Garcia...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Gainesville, FL
Basketball
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Gainesville, FL
Football
Gainesville, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Basketball
State
Louisiana State
City
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
College Sports
AllGators

Report: Florida Gators Expected to Hire Jamar Chaney as an Analyst

The Florida Gators are expected to welcome Jamar Chaney back to their football program as a senior defensive analyst, according to Matt Zenitz of On3Sports. Chaney spent the last two seasons at Mississippi State, his alma mater, holding the same position on the Bulldogs' off-field staff. Florida has yet to...
NFL
AllGators

Jaguars Coach Urban Meyer Says "No Substance" to Tosh Lupoi Joining Gators

There isn't anything concrete regarding Jaguars defensive line coach Tosh Lupoi potentially joining the Florida Gators under HC Billy Napier. That much was made clear once again after Jaguars HC Urban Meyer shot down rumors of Lupoi leaving for Gainesville. Lupoi hasn't been the only Jaguars assistant coach to be...
NFL
AllGators

Florida Gators Add Former NFL OL Darnell Stapleton to Staff

The Florida Gators have hired Darnell Stapleton as an offensive line coach, the program announced on Friday. Stapleton, 36, worked alongside new Gators head coach Billy Napier during the 2021 season at Louisiana, serving as the Ragin' Cajuns assistant offensive line coach. Prior to his time at ULL, Stapleton coached the offensive lines at Sam Houston State (2017-20) and Bucknell (2014-17), as well as served as a graduate assistant at his alma mater Rutgers (2013-14) and was the head coach of the New York Sharks in the Women's Football Alliance (2011-12).
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Napier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Gators Football#Basketball#American Football#The Gator Band#Sun Belt Coach#Stanford#Sec
AllGators

WR Chandler Smith Decommits From Florida Gators

After some pondering following the Florida Gators moving on from Dan Mullen and hiring Billy Napier to take his place as head coach, 2022 wide receiver Chalnder "CJ" Smith has announced his decommitment from the program. Smith, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound receiver out of Orlando (Fla.), announced on Nov. 21 that...
FLORIDA STATE
AllGators

WR Jayden Gibson Decommits From the Florida Gators

Wide receiver Jayden Gibson is the latest 2022 prospect to recommit from the Florida Gators, he announced via social media on Wednesday. "I want to thank the Gator faithful for their undying love and support, as well as coach [Dan] Mullen, coach Billy [Gonzales], and the rest of the past UF staff who believed in me and blessed me with the opportunity to play for them," Gibson wrote in a decommitment note. "With that being said, I'm looking to find a new home ASAP and my recruitment is open!"
FLORIDA STATE
AllGators

QB Nick Evers Decommits From the Florida Gators

2022 Flower Mound (Texas) quarterback Nick Evers decommitted from the Florida Gators late on Tuesday night, he shared via social media. Evers thanked Florida fans for welcoming him and his family to the university as he was committed to the program since March, as well as former coaches Dan Mullen and Garrick McGee, and new head coach Billy Napier for "allowing me to be a small part of his vision." He had committed to Florida this past March while Mullen was UF's head coach.
FLORIDA STATE
AllGators

DE Francois Nolton Jr. Backs Off Florida Gators Pledge

The Florida Gators 2022 recruiting class continues to take hits as Edison (Fla.) defensive end Francois Nolton Jr. has decommitted from the program, he announced via Instagram. "I want to thank the Florida coaches especially Coach [Dan] Mullen and Coach Hova [John Herron] for giving me an opportunity to play...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
Facebook
AllGators

Breaking Down Florida Gators HC Bill Napier's Contract

The Florida Gators moved quickly to acquire their head coach and paid him quite nicely, making Billy Napier the fifth-highest paid coach in the Southeastern Conference. Only Alabama’s Nick Saban ($9.75 million), Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher ($9 million), new LSU coach Brian Kelly ($8.6 million) and Georgia’s Kirby Smart ($7.13 million) are due to make more in the SEC next season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllGators

Florida Gators' Billy Napier Named Eddie Robinson Award Finalist

New Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier has been named one of 13 finalists for the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award, the Football Writers Association of America and the Allstate Sugar Bowl announced on Tuesday, a credit to his work during the 2021 season and his final campaign with the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllGators

AllGators

Gainesville, FL
406
Followers
861
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

AllGators is a FanNation channel covering University of Florida athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy