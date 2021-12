The four finalists for the 2021 Heisman Award have been announced. The winner of this year's Heisman Trophy will be announced live on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 8 p.m. on ESPN. A Michigan defensive player is in the mix for the Heisman once again. This time Aidan Hutchinson is one being nominated. Hutchinson was a force to be reckoned with in the trenches this season. In 2021, he recorded 14 sacks (second in the nation), 33 tackles and two forced fumbles. His big moment from this season was in the Wolverines’ 42-27 win over Ohio State when Hutchinson recorded three sacks and seven tackles in the win. That win helped vault Michigan to their first win in a Big Ten Championship game.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO