UFC

Clay Guida still chasing Nate Diaz rematch: ‘I know you’re out there, you can’t run, you can’t hide’

By Damon Martin
MMA Fighting
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been nearly 13 years since Clay Guida first met Nate Diaz at UFC 94 but he’s still gunning for a rematch if the one-time “BMF” title challenger is up for it. Following his epic comeback victory at UFC Vegas 44 on Saturday night, Guida was energetic like always when addressing...

www.mmafighting.com

mmanews.com

Clay Guida Wants To Run It Back With Nate Diaz After Comeback Win

UFC lightweight Clay Guida feels now is the perfect time to get a rematch against Nate Diaz after his improbable win at UFC Vegas 44. It was looking to be a disastrous night for Guida against Leonardo Santos after he got caught with some hard strikes on the feet and got dropped early in the fight. After somehow surviving some big blows to the head, he was able to grapple his way out of trouble and survive through the first round.
UFC
MMA Fighting

UFC Vegas 44 post-fight bonuses: Clay Guida picks up 10th performance check just shy of 40th birthday

UFC Hall of Famer Clay Guida’s incredible comeback against Leonardo Santos earned him his tenth UFC performance bonus after UFC Vegas 44. Guida, a member of the “Fight Wing” HOF class for his 2009 war with Diego Sanchez, picked up an extra $50,000 for surviving the onslaught of Santos to wrestle his way to a win by rear-naked choke in the second round. The win put him back in the win column after a split call loss in his previous outing and arrived four days before his 40th birthday.
UFC
MMA Fighting

UFC Vegas 44 predictions

Another fight card, another chance to see the majestic Jose Aldo in action. Year 17 of Aldo’s pro fighting career is soon to be capped off by a confrontation with yet another elite opponent as he takes on fellow bantamweight contender Rob Font in the main event of UFC Vegas 44 on Saturday. It feels like ever since we first saw “Junior” in World Extreme Cagefighting, he’s been facing nothing but the best of the best and, more often than not, taking them out.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mat#Combat
MMA Fighting

Dana White responds to Nate Diaz turning down Khamzat Chimaev, ‘rookie’ comments

Nate Diaz made his position clear when he revealed that he turned down a matchup against Khamzat Chimaev because of the unbeaten welterweight’s lack of UFC experience. And that’s just fine with Dana White — even if the UFC president isn’t putting much stock into the logic Diaz used to explain why the Chimaev fight is beneath him.
UFC
MMA Fighting

‘A true legend’: Fighters react to Clay Guida’s insane submission of jiu-jitsu ace Leonardo Santos

Clay Guida is going to have one heck of a 40th birthday celebration next week. The festivities started early for the veteran of 32 octagon appearances as he scored one of the year’s most unbelievable submissions on Saturday at UFC Vegas 44, forcing multiple-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu champion Leonardo Santos to tap out in the second round of their fight. Making the finish even more incredible is that Guida was close to being put away by a flurry of strikes from Santos in the opening round.
UFC
MMA Fighting

‘UFC 269 Countdown’ video

The UFC 269 Countdown video takes a closer look at the two title fights Saturday afternoon in Las Vegas. Charles Oliveira defends his 155-pound title against Dustin Poirier — the No. 1-ranked lightweight in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings — in the main event. In the co-main event, two-division champion Amanda...
UFC
MMA Fighting

UFC Vegas 44 live blog: Rob Font vs. Jose Aldo

This is the UFC Vegas 44 live blog for Rob Font vs. Jose Aldo, the bantamweight headliner for Saturday’s fight card at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The 135-pound fight features Font, the No. 5-ranked fighter in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings, against No. 6 ranked Aldo, the former featherweight champion and one of the most dominant forces at 145 pounds before his move in 2019 to the bantamweight division. Since dropping down, Aldo has vied for the vacant belt and gone 2-2 in the octagon, including wins in his previous two outings. Most recently, he outpointed division standout in a vintage performance. Font, meanwhile, has won his past four and is considered a front-runner for a title shot if he’s able to defeat veteran Aldo. Most recently, Font earned a decisive win over ex-champ Cody Garbrandt to keep his title hopes alive.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Hot Tweets: Jose Aldo vs. Rob Font and the muddled UFC bantamweight title picture

Well folks, we’ve made it to the home stretch of the MMA year. We’re into December, and with only one Bellator and three UFC events left, 2021 is nearly behind us. But before it goes, this weekend we’ve got a truly magnificent main event featuring one of the best fighters to ever lace up the gloves and my choice for the top bantamweight in the world right now. If that doesn’t get the juices flowing, I don’t know what will. So without further ado, let’s talk about fights.
UFC
MMA Fighting

On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC Vegas 44

The timeless Jose Aldo has made a compelling case to fight for the bantamweight title once again following his big win over Rob Font in the main event of UFC Vegas 44. While a title shot in his next fight may be unlikely, a title eliminator fight with T.J. Dillashaw seems to be the next logical step in the eyes of many. What happens if Dillashaw chooses to decline that fight in hopes to get a title shot against the winner of the probable championship rematch between Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan?
UFC
MMA Fighting

UFC Vegas 44 medical suspensions: Jose Aldo, Rob Font potentially out for 6 months

Two bantamweight contenders are potentially facing lengthy medical suspensions following their main event clash on Saturday. UFC Vegas 44 headliners Jose Aldo and Rob Font could both be out for six months pending clearance from physicians for injuries suffered in their five-round fight, according to the list of medical suspensions acquired by mixedmartialarts.com. Aldo defeated Font via unanimous decision to record his third straight victory and put a stop to Font’s four-fight win streak.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Amanda Ribas vs. Michelle Waterson in the works for March 26 UFC event

Top-ranked strawweights Amanda Ribas and Michelle Waterson will soon face off at a UFC Fight Night card on March 26, multiple people with knowledge of the booking told MMA Fighting’s Guilherme Cruz and Damon Martin. The card is expected to take place at Las Vegas’ UFC APEX and will feature...
UFC
MMA Fighting

Rob Font vs. Jose Aldo full fight video highlights

Watch Rob Font vs. Jose Aldo full fight video highlights from UFC Vegas 44’s main event, courtesy of the UFC. UFC Vegas 44 took place Dec. 4 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Rob Font squared off with former featherweight champion Jose Aldo in the evening’s bantamweight main event, which aired live on ESPN+.
UFC
MMA Fighting

UFC Vegas 44 post-fight press conference video

The UFC Vegas 44 post-fight press conference is the last piece of business to take care of after the action is over in the octagon, and we have the live video below at MMAFighting.com. UFC officials will announce the winners of the “Fight of the Night” and the “Performance of...
UFC

