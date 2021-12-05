SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Breaking Records Overseas In Presales; Beats NO TIME TO DIE In The UK In 24 Hours

Spider-Man: No Way Home's gaudy presale numbers have some fans wondering if the movie can catch Avengers: Endgame. Fandango revealed that the Spidey adventure has presold more tickets than any movie since Endgame. With those kinds of outrageous numbers already boosting box office projections, could Spider-Man: No Way Home actually do the impossible and catch the last Avengers movie? Probably not, there are still some consumers that don't want to go to theaters because of health risks. Also looming are the markets where there simply won't be enough screens to keep those returns coming in. But, luckily for Marvel, this movie is primed to absolutely crush the pandemic era box office record. No Time To Die managed an unthinkable $700+ million. No Way Home should be able to do that before January is over at the rate things are progressing now. This film will be used as a measuring stick for all the blockbusters that follow in 2022. So, anything is possible in an infinite multiverse, but it would be nothing short of a miracle for Spider-Man to catch Endgame.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO