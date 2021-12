As COVID cases rise and the Omicron variant spreads, England’s restrictions have been tightened with introduction of Plan B restrictions. To be enforced in a weeks time, COVID status - proof of a negative lateral flow test or proof of vaccination status on the NHS app - will become necessary for entering nightclubs and venues where large crowds gather such as sports stadiums. This in place for venues with an indoor capacity of 500 people and for outside events of over 4000 people.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO