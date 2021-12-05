Gabe O'Connor

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roger Bennett's New Book Is 'An Englishman's Love Letter To His Chosen Home'. A boy born in Liverpool makes it to the U.S. and becomes a citizen. That boy is soccer reporter Roger Bennett in his new book, Reborn in the USA. Biden Adviser On Cyber...

Mark Meadows Provided the January 6 Committee With a Truly Insane Document

I have resisted the temptation to say “Will o’God!” the way my grandmother used to say it to signify any disaster from burning her hand on the stove to my disinclination to eat eggs in any form. But there was a development Thursday morning that had me scream it off my front porch, to the astonishment of the neighbors and the guys picking up the recyclables three stories down.
Stitt, AG O'Connor Suing Biden Over Vaccine Mandates

One year ago, President Joe Biden said COVID-19 vaccines wouldn't be mandatory. That has since changed and Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, along with Attorney General John O'Connor is fighting the Biden Administration against these mandates. Biden has attempted to force these vaccines against federal employees, businesses with more than 100 employees, health care workers and others.
POLITICO Playbook PM: Jan. 6 committee dealt two big blows

BREAKING — A federal judge today set a July 18 date for STEVE BANNON’s trial for contempt of Congress, Kyle Cheney reports. The date essentially splits the difference between the Justice Department’s request for April 15 and Bannon’s ask for Oct. 22. — What this means for the Jan. 6...
Hamilton: Stitt, O’Connor fight Biden, give COVID a pass

Not in Oklahoma this week, where Gov. Kevin Stitt and Attorney General John O’Connor are preaching a different gospel: Love thyself. That was the unspoken but unmistakable message in their joint state Capitol appearance – billed as a “news conference” to detail Oklahoma’s resistance against “federal overreach” but, in truth, a political event to promote Stitt’s re-election campaign/presidential aspirations and O’Connor’s bid for a full four-year term as attorney general.
Gov. Stitt, AG O'Connor Highlight Fight Against Federal Vaccine Mandates

The state's chief executive and top lawyer said they're not done pushing back against President Joe Biden's plan to get the country vaccinated against COVID-19. However, it's not an anti-vaccine message, but an anti-mandate fight, Gov. Kevin Stitt and Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor explained at a Tuesday news conference.
Former CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin says network should give Chris Cuomo’s primetime slot to a woman

Former CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin has called on the network to give Chris Cuomo’s slot to a woman following his firing.CNN cut ties with Chris Cuomo over the weekend. The anchor was accused of breaching journalistic ethics by relying on his sources to assist his brother, then-New York governor Andrew Cuomo, in fending off sexual harassment allegations.After initially suspending Chris Cuomo, CNN announced his firing, stating in part: “While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light. Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate.” The New York Times later reported that Chris Cuomo ...
O’Connor Recommends Biden To Continue the Routine Surveillance For His Colonoscopy

The revelation of Biden’s colonoscopy results that announced by the White House last Wednesday that a polyp was taken from the President’s colon and was determined as benign, slow-growing but potentially pre-cancerous lesion and requires no further action but needs following check-ups as reported by the multiple news outlets. Physician’s...
Fox News Disappears Lara Logan From the Air Following Fauci Attack

Following her comments about Dr. Anthony Fauci during a Fox News appearance on Monday, Lara Logan has been noticeably absent from the airwaves this week, having made zero appearances since. “Has Lara Logan been quietly benched by Fox News? All indications are yes,” CNN’s Oliver Darcy pointed out in the...
Attorney General O’Connor Applauds Nationwide Vaccine Mandate Injunction

OKLAHOMA CITY – In a major victory for our healthcare heroes, a federal court granted the State of Oklahoma’s request to stop the Biden Administration’s attempt to force COVID-19 vaccines on healthcare workers nationwide. “This is a major win for the medical freedom of Oklahoma’s healthcare heroes who have fearlessly...
Gov. Stitt, Attorney General O'Connor Will Continue Challenging Vaccine Mandates

Governor Kevin Stitt and Attorney General John O'Connor are fighting back and sharing a common goal to stop the Biden administration from imposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates on Oklahomans and entities throughout the state. "President Biden doesn't trust Americans to make decisions for themselves,” said Stitt. "The decision to take a...
Daniel Wood

Who Will Pay To Protect Tech Giants From Rising Seas?. Coastal cities need billions of dollars to build defenses against sea level rise. Tensions are rising over where that funding will come from: taxpayers or private companies with waterfront property?. How is the COVID-19 vaccination campaign going in your state?
Unvaccinated People Will Be Banned From Here on Dec. 31

Over the last few months, officials across the U.S. have issued a number of COVID vaccine mandates to try to mitigate a summer surge brought on by the Delta variant and slowing vaccination rates. These policies seemed to have had an effect: Coronavirus cases had been falling from their summer highs as summer transitioned to fall. Unfortunately, things are once again moving in the wrong direction. Numbers are back on the rise throughout the country, with a 14 percent increase overall in the last two weeks, according to The New York Times. Now, officials are announcing more vaccine mandates to try to stave off the next outbreak.
Dole honored with events in D.C., his hometown, Kansas capital

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Bob Dole will be honored Friday in a private memorial service attended by President Joe Biden as well as a public service at the World War II Memorial in Washington before the casket of the former presidential candidate and decorated soldier travels to Kansas for events in his hometown and the state capital.
Cozen O'Connor hires lobbyist from Illinois governor's office

(Reuters) - Cozen O'Connor is continuing to expand its government relations subsidiary in the midwest, bringing on a full-time lobbyist from Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker's office. The law firm's lobbying arm, Cozen O'Connor Public Strategies, has added Sydney Corryn Holman to its Chicago and Illinois practices, the firm said Monday....
