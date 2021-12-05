ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bills CB Dane Jackson draws on memories of 4 late friends

By JOHN WAWROW
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Dane Jackson pays little heed to questions of what challenges he faces in preparing to replace Tre'Davious White in the Buffalo Bills secondary. The second-year cornerback need only point to his left arm, where the initials D, D, D, R are tattooed in honor of four late...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Buffalo News

Dane Jackson, Cam Lewis next in line for Bills with Tre White out for season

The Buffalo Bills released the news fans were dreading: cornerback Tre’Davious White suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee Thursday night and is out for the season. Aside from quarterback Josh Allen, White is the player the Bills could least afford to lose to injury. The Buffalo...
NFL
Yardbarker

Buffalo Bills Player Spotlight: Dane Jackson has Large Shoes to Fill

Now that the Buffalo Bills will be forced to go the rest of the way without star cornerback Tre'Davious White, who suffered a torn ACL in a 31-6 win over the New Orleans Saints on Thanksgiving night, unproven second-year player Dane Jackson will be tested over and over again by opponents, starting with the New England Patriots next Monday night.
NFL
Yardbarker

Bills' Dane Jackson Ready for Challenge Ahead

All of Dane Jackson's Buffalo Bills teammates and coaches have been saying the same thing for more than a week about his new role as a starting cornerback: They don't need him to be Tre'Davious White. That would be unrealistic. They just need him to play like they know he can.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
WHEC TV-10

Dane Jackson isn't going to be Tre White, but he will look to fill void

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WHEC) — "He just needs to be Dane Jackson," Bills coach Sean McDermott said. Jackson, a second-year cornerback out of Pittsburgh will be called upon to start in place of Tre White, who tore his ACL in Buffalo's Thanksgiving Day win against the New Orleans Saints. "You...
NFL
the buffalo bills

'Working while you wait' | How Dane Jackson is preparing for his primetime debut

When Tre'Davious White went down with a knee injury midway through the game against the Saints on Thanksgiving, the severity of the injury was unknown. For backup cornerback Dane Jackson, he knew that he needed to step up and prove to himself and to the team that he was ready for his opportunity to play.
NFL
Buffalo News

How tragedy has helped Bills' Dane Jackson prepare for 'opportunity of a lifetime'

The Buffalo Bills aren’t hiding from the fact replacing All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White is all but impossible. That’s not an insult to Dane Jackson, the second-year veteran faced with the unenviable task, but rather an acknowledgement of White’s skills. Jackson knows it, too. “He's one of the best corners in...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Basketball#American Football#Buffalo Bills#The New England Patriots#Afc
neworleanssun.com

Bills star CB Tre'Davious White (ACL) out for season

Buffalo Bills All-Pro cornerback Tre'Davious White will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL, the team confirmed Friday. He was injured in the second quarter of Thursday night's 31-6 win over the New Orleans Saints and did not return. Dane Jackson replaced him. White was an All-Pro...
NFL
The Spun

Injury Diagnosis For Bills CB Tre’Davious White Revealed

The Buffalo Bills’ worst fears have been realized regarding the injury to star cornerback Tre’Davious White. According to reports from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, MRI testing has revealed that the Bills’ secondary leader suffered a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the season. In the second quarter...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Buffalo News

Donations in Bills CB Tre'Davious White's name pass $100,000

The donations started trickling in over the weekend. Then, they surged. When Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White tore his ACL, Buffalo fans were quick to spin it forward. They began donating to the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana as a tribute to the All-Pro cornerback. The donations had reached $108,359 by Wednesday, less than a week after White's season-ending injury.
NFL
wesb.com

Bills Announce CB White Out For Season

The Buffallo Bills announced on Friday that star cornerback Tre’Davious White has suffered a torn ACL in his left knee, which will force him to sit out for the rest of the 2021 campaign. White suffered his injury while trying to cover Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway in the second...
NFL
verylocal.com

Photojournalist Ted Jackson shares decades of memories, friendships found through the lens

Jackie Wallace was ready to jump. In 2014, far removed from his glory days as a defensive back for the Minnesota Vikings, he walked the steep incline of the Pontchartrain Expressway onramp towards the “Pelican Bridge,” what the original span of the Crescent City Connection that crosses the Mississippi River to the Westbank was known by older locals. A lifetime of perceived and actual failures weighed heavy on Wallace, and years of bone-crushing hits and hard drug use left him feeling frail and despondent. A couple of hundred yards away, Ted Jackson, a longtime photojournalist with The Times-Picayune, was on assignment, photographing a Curtis P-40 Warhawk as it was set into place at the World War II Museum. Twenty-four years earlier Jackson and Wallace’s lives became inextricable. If Ted had stepped outside they might have seen each other. Maybe felt each other’s presence. Maybe they did — because Wallace didn’t jump that day — and Jackson didn’t have to run to the river to photograph his demise.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star CB Domani Jackson is down to two schools

The early signing period is now just a couple of weeks away and Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide are looking to finish the class of 2022 the right way. The good news just keeps rolling in for the Tide as moments ago five-star cornerback Domani Jackson released his top two schools. According to the release on Twitter, Jackson is down to Alabama and USC.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
21K+
Followers
134K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy