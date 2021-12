Just want to send a quick thanks to all the WCG members for still remaining active here even though the Bears are stinking up the place!. The Chicago Bears are taking on the team with the NFL’s best record, the Arizona Cardinals, and they’re led by one of the most exciting young quarterbacks in the game today, Kyler Murray. The Bears are once again a home underdog, so hopefully Chicago can keep this one close and interesting.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO