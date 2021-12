Avista Utilities is seeking a natural gas rate increase for its Idaho customers to cover the cost of rising wholesale prices. The Spokane-based utility is asking the Idaho Public Utilities Commission for the increase. If approved it would increase revenues to Avista by 3.3 million dollars. In a press release from Avista the utility notes that they don’t make a profit on or markup the wholesale cost of natural gas. If approved by the commission the average monthly natural gas Avista bill for a home in Idaho would increase about 4 dollars to around 56 dollars. Avista is requesting that the rate hikes take effect in February.

IDAHO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO