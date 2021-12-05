60 Minutes Archive: Bob Dole (Steve Kroft, 1993)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bob Dole was honored Friday at Washington National Cathedral as top leaders from both parties gathered to display the kind of bipartisanship now rare in modern government, a tribute to the longtime Kansas senator’s ability to practice bare-knuckle politics without losing an overriding sense of civility. Senator Bob Dole passes away at age 98 […]
Bob Dole was a gentleman, statesman and public servant committed to transcending politics to help Americans thrive. His service, in defense of, and to our country, were exemplary. We could use more like him right about now. May his memory be for a blessing.
Dole's casket was then set to travel to the World War II Memorial on the National Mall for a public “celebration of life” featuring Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, actor Tom Hanks and the U.S. Army Band. Dole's wife, former North Carolina Sen. Elizabeth Dole, plans to lay a wreath in his honor
Rest well, Sen. Robert J. Dole. Throughout your career in public life, you’ve represented Kansas in a favorable light. So many people have ideas of what Kansas is and is not. But Bob Dole more often than not showed America what Kansas had to offer. Dole passed away on...
Former Sen. Elizabeth Dole dismissed a volunteer event planner helping organize memorials for her late husband, former Sen. Bob Dole, after she was made aware of his alleged ties to a rally that preceded the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Tim Unes, founder of Event Strategies, was part of an advance...
Late former US Senator Bob Dole cracked a voter fraud joke at his own funeral service on Friday. The joke was part of a farewell letter he had written that his daughter read at the service. President Joe Biden also spoke at the service and delivered a tribute to the...
Former U.S. Senator Bob Dole will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery after several days of tributes and ceremonies celebrating the late politician and World War II veteran. The Elizabeth Dole Foundation confirmed that Dole will be buried in the Virginia cemetery that honors those who have served the nation...
An event planner, who was subpoenaed by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, is no longer helping arrange a funeral for Sen. Bob Dole, who died Sunday at 98. Tim Unes was a volunteer on a team organizing events to honor Dole, including a ceremony on Thursday...
As public events are planned to honor Bob Dole, one local veterans group says he was a major help to them over the years. The Kansas Honor Flight has made nearly 100 trips bringing veterans to Washington, D.C. and Senator Dole made it his mission to greet every veteran he could.
