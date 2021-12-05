ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

60 Minutes Archive: Bob Dole (Steve Kroft, 1993)

CBS News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1993, Steve Kroft profiled the 70-year-old Senate minority...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Dole honored at National Cathedral, World War II memorial

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bob Dole was honored Friday at Washington National Cathedral as top leaders from both parties gathered to display the kind of bipartisanship now rare in modern government, a tribute to the longtime Kansas senator’s ability to practice bare-knuckle politics without losing an overriding sense of civility. Senator Bob Dole passes away at age 98 […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Twin Falls Times-News

Letter: Remembering Bob Dole

Bob Dole was a gentleman, statesman and public servant committed to transcending politics to help Americans thrive. His service, in defense of, and to our country, were exemplary. We could use more like him right about now. May his memory be for a blessing.
POLITICS
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Watch Live: Bob Dole remembered with funeral at Washington National Cathedral, tribute at WWII Memorial

WASHINGTON (KSNW) — The nation will continue to pay its respects to Senator Bob Dole today. Dole died in his sleep Sunday morning at the age of 98. Politicians and dignitaries have paid tribute since then, remembering the former presidential candidate as a hero for his service during World War II, as a leader who […]
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
KXAN

Bob Dole honored on National Mall during public funeral service

Dole's casket was then set to travel to the World War II Memorial on the National Mall for a public “celebration of life” featuring Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, actor Tom Hanks and the U.S. Army Band. Dole's wife, former North Carolina Sen. Elizabeth Dole, plans to lay a wreath in his honor
U.S. POLITICS
WTHR

LIVE: Honoring Bob Dole

Sen. Bob Dole, who served nearly 36 years in Congress, is lying in state at the U.S. Capitol. President Biden will offer remarks at the ceremony.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Kroft
Person
Bob Dole
WSLS

WATCH: Funeral service for World War II veteran and former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole

A funeral service for World War II veteran and former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole was held Friday at approximately 11 a.m. Dole, who died Sunday at age 98, served nearly 36 years in Congress, more than a decade as GOP Senate leader and was his party’s presidential nominee when he lost to Bill Clinton during the 1996 election. In February, he announced he’d been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#60 Minutes#Veteran
KSNT

The Life of Sen. Bob Dole

The late Sen. Bob Dole passed away Sunday at the age of 98. His death comes less than a year after he announced he had stage 4 lung cancer.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
foxkansas.com

Kansas Honor Flight remembers Senator Dole

As public events are planned to honor Bob Dole, one local veterans group says he was a major help to them over the years. The Kansas Honor Flight has made nearly 100 trips bringing veterans to Washington, D.C. and Senator Dole made it his mission to greet every veteran he could.
KANSAS STATE
PBS NewsHour

Dole honored with events in D.C., his hometown, Kansas capital

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Bob Dole will be honored Friday in a private memorial service attended by President Joe Biden as well as a public service at the World War II Memorial in Washington before the casket of the former presidential candidate and decorated soldier travels to Kansas for events in his hometown and the state capital.
KANSAS STATE
The Independent

Services in Washington, Kansas will continue to honor Dole

Bob Dole was to be honored with a private service at Washington National Cathedral and a public one at the World War II Memorial a day after lying in state at the U.S. Capitol, where President Joe Biden and top leaders from both parties saluted a “giant in our history." A friend of Dole's from the decades both men spent in the Senate Biden was also planning to speak at Friday's invitation-only cathedral ceremony, along with the late Kansas senator's family and close friends. Dole's casket was then set to travel to the World War II Memorial on...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy