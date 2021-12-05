PHOTOS: New Pink Spirit Jersey-Style Shirt Available at Universal Orlando Resort

There are a lot of exciting things to do at the Universal Orlando Resort, but we’re always looking to try something different. There are a few attractions around the parks that offer special “tours” around the queue. Team Members will point out hidden details and tell you some interesting facts as they guide you through the queue. These aren’t advertised, but there are a few rides where you can ask Team Members about taking a tour. They are only offered if there are extra Team Members available, so if it is very busy or they are short staffed, you may have to come back another time. Revenge of the Mummy, Men in Black, and Fast and Furious are just a few of the attractions that offer these little tours. VelociCoaster is the newest attraction at the Universal Orlando Resort and is now offering a Facilities Tour for guests wanting to learn a little bit more.

