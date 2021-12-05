Karen Gets Roasted to a Crisp on Facebook After She Does the Same to Her Pumpkin Pie
This Karen (Sharon?) is absolutely off her rocker. I mean, people try to blame companies for all...cheezburger.com
This Karen (Sharon?) is absolutely off her rocker. I mean, people try to blame companies for all...cheezburger.com
The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.https://www.cheezburger.com/
Comments / 0