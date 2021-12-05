Final prediction for Chargers vs. Bengals

In a season of ups and downs, the Chargers are coming off a tough 28-13 loss to the Broncos. There have been glimpses of greatness, but also glimpses of instability with Los Angeles this season.

After dropping four of their last six games, many pundits believe that the Bolts are not playoff contenders but rather playoff pretenders, which is concerning at this point in the season.

Since the team’s 4-1 start, they have cooled down considerably, and much of it comes from their inconsistency on the field.

Today, the Chargers face the Bengals as their first opponent in December. It will be entertaining with enticing matchups between two sophomore quarterbacks, Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow, and running backs Austin Ekeler and Joe Mixon.

With the Bengals’ surging on both sides of the ball and the exact opposite being the case for the Chargers, it seems like Cincinnati has a clear path to victory. However, despite being inconsistent, Los Angeles can be unpredictable.

Nevertheless, I think the Bolts will surprise everyone by managing to contain Burrow and Mixon and creating enough offensive production to pull away with a victory.

I’m taking the Chargers, 27-24.