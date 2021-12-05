Diversified Energy Donates 200 Coats To Kids In Washington County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) — A local company made a big donation to kids in Washington County for the winter.

Diversified Energy donated 200 winter coats in partnership with the Greater Washington County Food Bank.

On Saturday, kids in need received coats and were also greated by Santa and a day full of activities.

“This is the first time we’ve done this. Diversified Energy actually came to our thrift store and approached us about doing something like this, and we couldn’t wait to do it,” Cherise Sandrock of the Greater Washington Food Bank said.

The company also donated $5,000 to the food bank to keep meals on the tables for everyone who needs help this winter.