Washington County, PA

Diversified Energy Donates 200 Coats To Kids In Washington County

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kgtBm_0dEj4mx200

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) — A local company made a big donation to kids in Washington County for the winter.

Diversified Energy donated 200 winter coats in partnership with the Greater Washington County Food Bank.

On Saturday, kids in need received coats and were also greated by Santa and a day full of activities.

“This is the first time we’ve done this. Diversified Energy actually came to our thrift store and approached us about doing something like this, and we couldn’t wait to do it,” Cherise Sandrock of the Greater Washington Food Bank said.

The company also donated $5,000 to the food bank to keep meals on the tables for everyone who needs help this winter.

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Swissvale Bar Raising Money With Hot Sausage Sandwiches For Free Care Fund

SWISSVALE, Pa. (KDKA) – Boomerang Bar and Restaurant is getting ready for the 31st Day of Sausage. The fundraiser kicks off Saturday at 1 p.m. and raises money for Children’s Hospital’s Free Care Fund. “The people are generous, they really are. They support us and it’s a nice event. It’s probably our biggest event of the year,” said owner Ken Stretavski. On Saturday, Mancini Bread packages will open up and the hot sausage will come out of the fridge and straight into warmers, plugged in and ready to go. “This is going to be our 31st year. Last year they shut us...
SWISSVALE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Operation Santa Military Carnival Turns To Pittsburgh Community For Help

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Operation Santa Military Carnival is an annual tradition that hundreds of local military families look forward to. But changes to social media have made it a challenge for the non-profit organization to get the word out to attract donors. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Kristi Hilbert, CEO of Heroes Supporting Heroes, said the goal is to fulfill the wish lists of 1,000 kids, but when KDKA’s Kym Gable interviewed Hilbert, there were only enough donor funds for about 400 of them. “It’s very dire,” Hilbert said. “And I know in my heart it’s not the Pittsburgh community. I know we support our military.” Children will open their presents on Saturday, and the volunteers hope the community comes through with additional donations. It’s $25 to sponsor a wish list. Click here for more. KDKA wants to hear your positive stories. Click here to share.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

PART 3: State To Start Licensing Recovery Homes After KDKA Investigation

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A KDKA investigation is getting results. Last month, KDKA Investigates revealed serious concerns about recovery houses. There are thousands of them statewide, and several in southwestern Pennsylvania. They’re supposed to provide safe, clean environments where people recovering from substance abuse can get clean and sober. But unlike rehab centers, our investigation found many of these facilities are overcrowded, unregulated and under-supervised. Now, new state licensing regulations are about to go into effect, designed to weed out the bad recovery houses and ensure the quality of the good ones. Our initial investigation found both good and bad ones. In the bad, we...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny County COVID-19 Cases Peaking As Leaders Watch For Omicron Variant

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – While Delta remains the dominant strain in Allegheny County, public health leaders discussed the status of the Omicron variant on Wednesday. Allegheny County Health Director Dr. Bogen said the new variant hasn’t reached the county yet, but she does believe it’s only a matter of time before it does. The county reported 767 new cases and 25 more deaths on Wednesday. The county is averaging about 650 new cases every day, Bogen said, and about 1% are reinfections, which suggests the vaccine is doing its job. The infection rate has reached 13.4%, which is very close to the high seen during last winter’s peak. About 4% of infections are undergoing sequencing by commercial labs to determine which variants are present. Dr. Bogen said she and other public health leaders are working to learn exactly how much of an impact Omicron will have locally and whether vaccines will put up a fight.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Firefighters Union’s Grievance Over City Vaccine Mandate Granted

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An arbitrator granted a grievance filed by the Pittsburgh firefighters union against the city of Pittsburgh over its employee vaccine mandate. On Monday, arbitrator Gerald Kobell ruled the city of Pittsburgh violated state labor law by refusing to bargain with Pittsburgh Firefighters Local No. 1 about the mandate. WATCH: Bryant Reed Reports The city made an announcement on Nov. 1 that all employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 22. The union filed its grievance two days later. With Monday’s ruling, the city will have to come to negotiate with the firefighters union about the mandate. Kobell wrote in the arbitration...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Vacant Cascade Galleria Turns Into Pop-Up Holiday Market

By: KDKA-TV News Staff NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) – The Cascade Galleria in New Castle, which has sat largely vacant for years, will see new life this holiday season. Formerly known as the Towne Mall, the building will turn into a pop-up holiday market this weekend. (Photo: Visit Lawrence County) It’ll be open Friday from 4 to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 8 p.m. Santa will also visit every day from 5 to 8 p.m. Stores will be filled with more than 75 vendors, perfect for finding unique Christmas gifts. The full list of businesses can be found here.
NEW CASTLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Indictment Takes Down Multi-State Organization Trafficking Cocaine Into Western Pennsylvania

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – More than a dozen people were indicted in a takedown of a multi-state drug ring authorities said trafficked a large amount of cocaine into western Pennsylvania. The federal four-count indictment unsealed Thursday names 16 people, seven of which are from Pittsburgh, West Mifflin, North Versailles and Elizabeth. It’s the result of a five-month-long wiretap investigation, prosecutors said. “These individuals are charged with the trafficking and distribution of multi-kilogram quantities of cocaine from the source cities of Atlanta, Georgia, and Detroit, Michigan, to the streets of Allegheny County,” said U.S. Attorney Cindy Chung in a press release. “My office will continue to dismantle drug trafficking networks that poison our communities and threaten the safety of our citizens.” The indictment also seeks the forfeiture of more than $400,000 in alleged drug money. The DEA said the organization distributed “significant amounts of cocaine” not only in the Pittsburgh area, but in other states.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

GOP’s Congressional Redistricting Plan Under Attack For What It Does In Western Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – House Republicans on the state House Government Committee released their proposed congressional redistricting map. Democrats immediately denounced the plan, especially for what it does in western Pennsylvania. It’s a near impossible task — cutting Pennsylvania’s 18 congressional districts down to 17, while keeping counties intact, communities of interest together, respecting minority rights and not giving one party an advantage over the other. This Republican map, say Democrats, fails on all counts. Pennsylvania Rep. Seth Grove, the Republican chair of the State Government Committee, called his plan, drawn up by a former Republican county commissioner who once sued the state over...
HARRISBURG, PA
#Winter Coats#Diversified#Thrift Store#Charity#Kdka Tv News Staff#Energy
CBS Pittsburgh

Mt. Oliver Nightclub Shut Down

By: KDKA-TV News Staff MT. OLIVER, Pa. (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Health Department shut down a nightclub in Mt. Oliver. The Green Room on Arlington Avenue was ordered to close Monday. The Health Department said The Green Room was operating as a nightclub without a valid health permit. The business’ Facebook page described itself as a multi-use space for EDM shows, private parties and comedy shows. When the closure order is removed, the Health Department’s website will be updated.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Washington County Father Faces Charges After Toddler Swallows Suboxone Pill

By: KDKA-TV News Staff FINLEYVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – A Washington County father is facing charges after police said his 15-month-old daughter swallowed a suboxone pill. Joseph Koeppl told investigators he was watching his daughter at his home on Shady Avenue in Finleyville while his wife slept. He left a suboxone pill out on the counter, ran to get something, and by the time he came back, the pill was gone, the criminal complaint said. He took the girl to Children’s Hospital where police said she tested positive for suboxone. Doctors released her, but back at home, Koeppl told police she started slipping in and out of consciousness. She went back to the hospital for doctors to monitor her. Koeppl told police he shouldn’t have left the pill out of the open, according to the criminal complaint. He’s facing one felony count of endangering the welfare of a child.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto Receives Proclamation From Allegheny Co. Council

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mayor Bill Peduto was honored by Allegheny County Council on Tuesday evening. Mayor Peduto was presented with a proclamation in recognition to his three decades of service. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Peduto is in the final days of his second term as Mayor of Pittsburgh. He says he’s not sure what his future holds, but he says he knows he will not pursue another elected office.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Churchill Borough Council Sets Date To Vote On Proposed Amazon Development Project

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A date has been set for council members in Churchill Borough to decide the fate of a proposed Amazon distribution site. The worries over a new Amazon facility in Churchill could soon be coming to an end. After more than a dozen hearings on the matter, council members decided that on December 21, there will be a vote on the proposal. The proposal would turn the former Westinghouse site into an Amazon warehouse that would be used a distribution center. The facility would be more than 3 million square feet and would be open 24 hours a day, 7 days per week. The plan has faced a lot of opposition from the Churchill community.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
CBS Pittsburgh

Former Congresswoman Melissa Hart Launching Bid To Become Pennsylvania’s First Female Governor

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Former U.S. Rep. Melissa Hart, a McCandless Republican, is running for governor of Pennsylvania next year. In her first TV interview on the subject, Hart told KDKA political editor Jon Delano on Monday that she brings the right kind of experience to the office. There are 12 declared candidates for the Republican nomination for governor — all males. Now Melissa Hart wants to break up the men’s club and do what no woman has ever done — become governor of Pennsylvania. She’s not afraid of the battle ahead. “Women are not or tend not to be as combative or as comfortable with...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Developer Turning Building Across From PPG Paints Arena Into Apartments

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A recognizable space near PPG Paints Arena is going to soon be converted into housing. According to KDKA’s news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, a developer based in Virginia wants to turn a three-story building across from the arena into penthouse apartments. (Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer) The development will include the space where Buford’s Kitchen used to be located. The plan still needs to go before the city’s Planning Commission before work can begin.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

6-Year-Old Boy From Butler County In Fight For His Life Searches For Bone Marrow Match

ZELIENOPLE, Pa. (KDKA) — A 6-year-old boy from Zelienople is in the fight of his life while his parents are in a race against time to find him a bone marrow match. Jax Ramirez’s condition is considered extremely rare and events to help find a bone marrow match for him are spreading across the region. “Jax was admitted to the PICU and he began fighting for his life,” Missy Ramirez, Jax’s mother, told KDKA. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Jax Ramirez is a bubbly, happy boy despite living in a bubble since being diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in 2017 and recently IPEX, an extremely rare...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Puts Bike Lane Parking Ban In City Code

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The city of Pittsburgh is beefing up enforcement against drivers parking in bike lanes. It’s already illegal in Pennsylvania to park your car in a bike lane but on Tuesday, council members voted unanimously to put a parking ban in the city code. That will give police and the Parking Authority more power to issue citations. Pittsburgh has more than 60 miles of designated bike lanes and plans to add more.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Medical Experts Continuing To Learn More About Omicron Variant Of COVID-19

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is something so many in the health community are talking about and what many people at home may be thinking about, as well. With more cases of the variant being found, even here in Pennsylvania, doctors are learning more about it. Much about the new variant of the virus is still unknown, but with the holiday season arriving, the concern to protect yourself is even greater. Dr. Daniel Rhoads, a microbiologist at the Cleveland Clinic, says it will take more time to determine if the Omicron variant is just as or more contagious than the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Hospitals Have Been ‘Running Near Capacity For Weeks,’ Doctors Say

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Some hospitals around western Pennsylvania are going through another COVID surge. Doctors tell KDKA’s Amy Wadas it’s the second highest peak of the pandemic, but they say it’s different this time around. Doctors at UPMC and other hospitals in the area say they’re not just seeing an increase in COVID patients. They’re also seeing more people coming into the hospital for other things like heart attacks, strokes and even some flu cases. “We’ve been running near capacity for weeks now,” said UPMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Donald Yealy. Yealy says hospitals are straining right now. In addition to an increase in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
