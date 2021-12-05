ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Hills, PA

Local Kids Battling Illness Featured In Nonprofit’s Superhero Calendar

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qjwU9_0dEj4l4J00

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NORTH HILLS (KDKA) — The red carpet rolled out in the North Hills to surprise a super, special little girl.

The nonprofit Superheroes Believe in Miracles gives kids battling illnesses a chance to dress up as their favorite superhero for a calendar.

The jay family says their daughter, Kinsely, loved her photoshoot as Anna from Disney’s “Frozen.”

Normally, there’s a red carpet reveal party, but due to the pandemic, they had to bring the glitz and glamor to the kids’ homes instead.

Comments / 0

 

CBS DFW

Moms At Genesis Women’s Shelter Remembered This Christmas Thanks To Texas Jewelry Company

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The co-owners of local jewelry line Allie + Bess took jewelry supplies to the Genesis Women’s Shelter to help the kids staying there make bracelets to give to their moms for the holidays. Allie Wardlaw and Bess Callarman are local moms and friends who co-founded Allie and Bess in August of 2019. With an initial investment of just $100, the brand has expanded exponentially to now operate with a run rate of more than $2.5M. They say they wanted to ensure the moms are remembered this holiday season. “During the holidays, kids are for sure the focus and sometimes the mothers get forgotten, so we wanted to make sure they feel special and loved during this holiday season,” Callarman described. They say some of the kids got so into making the jewelry for their moms, that they made matching necklaces or bracelets for themselves.
LIFESTYLE
csbj.com

Charity supports kids with mental illness

Lindsey Kangas’ son Bryson started having behavioral problems at age 2, resulting from mental abuse by his biological father. By the time he was 8, Bryson was aggressive and violent at home and at school. It was the only way he could deal with the PTSD from the abuse he had suffered, Kangas said.
ADVOCACY
wvlt.tv

Locals help Anakeesta raise $10K for local nonprofit

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee locals have helped Anakeesta raise $10,000 for Friends of the Smokies during a Local Appreciation Week event, a press release said. The event held during the first week of November allowed locals from Sevier, Knox, Cocke, Hamblen, Jefferson and Blount county to enjoy the park during the fall season for just $5.
CHARITIES
ecurrent.com

Bargains on Holiday Decorations, While Supporting Local Nonprofits

‘Tis the Season…if you’re heading out for Black Friday bargains in Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti, Saline, Milan, Dexter, or anywhere in Washtenaw County, consider supporting a long-standing community nonprofit while getting great deals on your holiday decor. Recently, The Ann Arbor Thrift Shop was turned into a holiday wonderland, by a...
ANN ARBOR, MI
disneydining.com

Two Beloved Disney Actors Pass Away Within Days of Each Other

Two beloved Hollywood actors well-known to Disney fans sadly passed within days of each other lastweek. Art LaFleur passed away at age 78 on November 17 — although his death was not reported until November 20 — Will Ryan passed away at the age of 72 on Friday, November 19. Ryan passed away after a short battle with cancer, and LaFleur died after a more than 10-year battle with Parkinson’s disease.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks Ripped Jeans & Looks Just Like Mom At Doc Premiere With Angelina & Pax

Angelina Jolie took two of her kids, Shiloh and Pax, to the premiere of a French photographer’s documentary on Nov. 18, and they all posed together on the red carpet. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, stepped out for another red carpet appearance on Nov. 18. This time, she joined her mom, Angelina Jolie, and older brother, Pax Jolie-Pitt, 17, at the premiere of French photographer, JR’s, documentary, Paper & Glue, at the Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles. The trio posed for photos with JR before the big event, with Angelina and Pax standing to one side of the artist and Shiloh standing solo on the other.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

