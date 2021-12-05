ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zayid Muthana Has Successful Surgery To Remove Bullet From His Head, Family Says

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The family of 18-year-old Zayid Muthana says he is recovering in the hospital after being shot in the head last weekend at their deli in Brooklyn.

His family says the surgery to remove the bullet from his head was successful and doctors expect he will make a full recovery.

The 18-year-old was shot around 6 p.m. on Nov. 27 working at M&M Grocery on Nostrand Avenue in East Flatbush .

WATCH: Father, Fellow Bodega Owners Speak Out After Zayid Muthana Shooting

“He’s always working hard, tying to bring food to the table and I want justice for him, for those people that did that to him,” his father, Fahd Muthana, told reporters Wednesday. “Justice is to put away those people who did it to this kid trying to make a living. He didn’t bother nobody. He didn’t do nothing to nobody. I want them to bring them to justice… to serve [jail time].”

Moments before the shooting, video shows the suspect and his accomplice appear to walk off with an item. When Muthana goes after them, the gunman shoots him in the head and runs off.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.

#Nypd#Crime Stoppers#M M Grocery#Justice#Spanish#Dm#Twitter#Nypdtips
