RED FLAG WARNING: Winds over 50 MPH elevate fire danger across Colorado

Map Credit: The National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued several Red Flag Warnings in Colorado, as 'dangerous fire weather' conditions persist across the state.

Red Flag Warnings are made when fire weather conditions are considered critical or near critical, according to the NWS.

The service expanded the area of a Red Flag Warning that was issued on Saturday to the entire I-25 corridor until 3 PM on Sunday, after multiple fires sparked on Sunday morning.

"There have been too many fire starts today! The dry conditions with gusty winds will be conducive for the rapid spread of new fires," the service said in a tweet.

A Red Flag Warning was also issued for the Palmer Divide and the Eastern Plains through 3 PM, with wind gusts up to 50 MPH and a low relative humidity as low as 8 percent in the areas, the service said.

"Conditions will be conducive to the rapid spread of new fires. Probability of ignition will increase. Avoid any burning or outdoor activities that may cause sparks, and abide by established fire restrictions," the warning read.