Americans push for $1,000 and $2,000 stimulus checks before Christmas

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 5 days ago
As Christmas approaches and Americans still struggle to pay for goods and services, many are asking for another stimulus check between $1,000 and $2,000 dollars.

Twitter users are using the platform as a way to call on President Joe Biden to provide struggling people with more aid.

Some are asking for another check, while others are asking for recurring payments.

Three checks have been given to those meeting certain income requirements by the federal government.

The first was worth $1,200, followed by a $600 check and ending with a $1,400 check.

A petition was signed by almost three million Americans asking for another stimulus check worth $2,000, but the chances of that are unlikely.

The petition asks that a check worth $2,000 be given to adults and $1,000 to kids, with recurring payments for the remainder of the pandemic.

Comments / 357

Susie Browning
5d ago

Where is the 200 we are supposed to get Biden said months ago we would be getting this 200 on our social security check what happened to that promise???????

shirley powell
5d ago

why can't we get 450k like the illegals are going to get for crossing our borders illegal?!! we are American citizens the illegals are NOT.😡

Michele Otto Buggs
5d ago

What about disable and retired folks??? We are getting hit hard here in Wisconsin. Just a trip to the grocery store to see inflated pricing especially with meat! We are suffering with this economy and the only people who are benefiting is the people with children- which I get, but my point is we ALL need stimulus checks- or lower the cost of living!!!

#Christmas#Americans
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

