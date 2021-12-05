Americans push for $1,000 and $2,000 stimulus checks before Christmas

As Christmas approaches and Americans still struggle to pay for goods and services, many are asking for another stimulus check between $1,000 and $2,000 dollars.

Twitter users are using the platform as a way to call on President Joe Biden to provide struggling people with more aid.

Some are asking for another check, while others are asking for recurring payments.

Three checks have been given to those meeting certain income requirements by the federal government.

The first was worth $1,200, followed by a $600 check and ending with a $1,400 check.

A petition was signed by almost three million Americans asking for another stimulus check worth $2,000, but the chances of that are unlikely.

The petition asks that a check worth $2,000 be given to adults and $1,000 to kids, with recurring payments for the remainder of the pandemic.

