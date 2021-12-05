High-volume COVID-19 vaccination clinics opening

Clinics with no-cost shots are opening in the Portland area and around Oregon.

The site of the former Multnomah Greyhound Park in Wood Village opened as a high-volume Oregon Health Authority COVID-19 vaccination site on Sunday, Dec. 5.

The site is one of nearly a dozen high-volume COVID-19 vaccinations sites the health authority has opened, or will be opening, in the region and around the state in December in partnership with local public health authorities and community-based organizations as part of its effort to increase immunizations against the virus.Â

The Wood Village site is located at 944 N.E. 223rdÂ Ave. Health authority representatives were joined by members of the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde at 9 a.m. for a brief opening ceremony. It kicked off with a blessing and remarks by Tribal Councilman Jon George, followed by a performance from tribal drummers. Jana McLellan, director of the health authority's COVID-19 Response and Recovery Unit, gave closing remarks.Â

All three approved COVID-19 vaccines — Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson — are available, as well as booster and pediatric doses (younger children are only eligible for the Pfizer vaccine). The clinics are walk-in/drive-in only, and no appointment is required.

All vaccines are offered at no cost, and no medical insurance coverage is required.Â

Other Health Authority sites opening this month include:

Baker County Fairgrounds

• Dec. 12-14, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Learn more on the Baker County Public Health website.

Clackamas County, Abundant Life Church

• Dec. 12- 14, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Late start on Dec. 12, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Learn more on the Clackamas County Public Health website.

Columbia County Fairgrounds

• Dec. 6-10, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Learn more on the Columbia County Public Health website.

Drive-through clinic

• Every day, noon to 7 p.m., beginning Nov. 30

Learn more on the Deschutes County Public Health website.

Jackson County Expo Center

• Every Monday through Thursday, noon to 7 p.m.

• Sundays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Sundays in December, family fun clinic, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Learn more on the Jackson County Public Health website.

Marion County, Oregon Health Authority Warehouse, 3455 Aumsville Highway S.E., Salem

Beginning Dec. 6:

• Every Monday through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m.

• Sundays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Learn more on the Marion County Public Health website.

Multnomah County, Wood Village â€“ Multnomah Greyhound Park

• Dec. 5-11, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Learn more on the Multnomah County Public Health website.

Multnomah County, Gresham â€“ Winter Wonderland (former Kmart site)

• Mondays through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m.

• Sundays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Union County, Union County Fairgrounds (4-H/Mt. Emily Building)

• Dec. 5-10, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Learn more on the Union County Public Health website.

Washington County, Pacific University

• Dec. 11-14, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Learn more on the Washington County Public Health website.

Washington County, Tektronix, Beaverton

• Monday through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m.

• Sundays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

