ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

High-volume COVID-19 vaccination clinics opening

By Jim Redden
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MvTjj_0dEj3abn00 Clinics with no-cost shots are opening in the Portland area and around Oregon.

The site of the former Multnomah Greyhound Park in Wood Village opened as a high-volume Oregon Health Authority COVID-19 vaccination site on Sunday, Dec. 5.

The site is one of nearly a dozen high-volume COVID-19 vaccinations sites the health authority has opened, or will be opening, in the region and around the state in December in partnership with local public health authorities and community-based organizations as part of its effort to increase immunizations against the virus.Â

The Wood Village site is located at 944 N.E. 223rdÂ Ave. Health authority representatives were joined by members of the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde at 9 a.m. for a brief opening ceremony. It kicked off with a blessing and remarks by Tribal Councilman Jon George, followed by a performance from tribal drummers. Jana McLellan, director of the health authority's COVID-19 Response and Recovery Unit, gave closing remarks.Â

All three approved COVID-19 vaccines — Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson — are available, as well as booster and pediatric doses (younger children are only eligible for the Pfizer vaccine). The clinics are walk-in/drive-in only, and no appointment is required.

All vaccines are offered at no cost, and no medical insurance coverage is required.Â

Other Health Authority sites opening this month include:

Baker County Fairgrounds

• Dec. 12-14, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Learn more on the Baker County Public Health website.

Clackamas County, Abundant Life Church

• Dec. 12- 14, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Late start on Dec. 12, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Learn more on the Clackamas County Public Health website.

Columbia County Fairgrounds

• Dec. 6-10, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Learn more on the Columbia County Public Health website.

Deschutes County Fairgrounds

Drive-through clinic

• Every day, noon to 7 p.m., beginning Nov. 30

Learn more on the Deschutes County Public Health website.

Jackson County Expo Center

• Every Monday through Thursday, noon to 7 p.m.

• Sundays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Sundays in December, family fun clinic, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Learn more on the Jackson County Public Health website.

Marion County, Oregon Health Authority Warehouse, 3455 Aumsville Highway S.E., Salem

Beginning Dec. 6:

• Every Monday through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m.

• Sundays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Learn more on the Marion County Public Health website.

Multnomah County, Wood Village â€“ Multnomah Greyhound Park

• Dec. 5-11, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Learn more on the Multnomah County Public Health website.

Multnomah County, Gresham â€“ Winter Wonderland (former Kmart site)

• Mondays through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m.

• Sundays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Union County, Union County Fairgrounds (4-H/Mt. Emily Building)

• Dec. 5-10, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Learn more on the Union County Public Health website.

Washington County, Pacific University

• Dec. 11-14, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Learn more on the Washington County Public Health website.

Washington County, Tektronix, Beaverton

• Monday through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m.

• Sundays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Beaverton Valley Times

OPINION: Are COVID caregivers the next 'greatest generation?'

Robert Seward: 'The challenges facing today's health workers are much more difficult than we had.' From the beginning of the COVID epidemic, our healthcare workers have been under great stress. Vaccinations were unavailable and there were shortages of protective gear. It was a scary time for them. They never flinched. They went to work and saved lives. Like the greatest generation of World War II, they didn't know how the story would end, but they fought on. I am a retired physician and was recently hospitalized for 2½ weeks in a Portland hospital with a cardiac arrhythmia. I am home...
Portland Tribune

Officials: Get your booster shots

Both children and adults in Oregon shold get a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The coronavirus omicron variant is now confirmed in several states and public health officials are reaffirming the growing urgency to not only get vaccinated, but get the booster shot as well. "The recent emergence of...
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Port fills three management positions

Two promotions, one new hire add to changes in leadership at Port of Columbia County. Three management positions at the Port of Columbia County have been filled in the last month. Gina Sisco, the port's public relations representative since 2018, was promoted to the newly created position of communications and...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gresham, OR
City
Wood Village, OR
County
Multnomah County, OR
Local
Oregon COVID-19 Vaccines
Multnomah County, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
City
Beaverton, OR
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Coronavirus
Portland, OR
Vaccines
Portland, OR
Health
Portland, OR
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Oregon Vaccines
Multnomah County, OR
Health
Multnomah County, OR
Coronavirus
Portland, OR
Coronavirus
City
Clackamas, OR
Portland Tribune

Report: Microplastics pervasive in Oregon waterways

Willamette River among the rivers and lakes impacted by the tiny pieces of plastic smaller than a grain of rice. A report released Dec. 6 by an environmental group says microplastics are pervasive in Oregon's waterways, including one of the state's largest rivers, the Willamette. Environment Oregon says it tested...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Thelma's gets food grant

The $5,000 grant will help the facility 'feed Clackamas County' at the facility and meals to go home with. Thelma's Place in Canby was recently chosen to receive a $5,000 grant to 'help feed Clackamas County" through the Clackamas County Small Grants Program. Thanks to the grant, the facility will...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Mollala Pioneer

CCC plans series of workshops starting in January

The virtual workshops will focus on wildlife and water-friendly garden topics on a weekly basisThe Clackamas Community College Environmental Learning Center will hold free weekly wildlife and water friendly garden workshops this winter with a focus on adapting to the changing climate. Each week, experts will share their experience, stories and best practices. Workshops will be held virtually on Fridays from Jan. 21 to March 4 from noon to 12:45 p.m. Sign up for one or more of the workshops at tinyurl.com/mn8f2r6b. Jan. 21 â€“ Garden With Less Water Oregonians weathered the heat dome, drought and wildfires; 2020...
CLACKAMAS, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon Health Authority#Covid 19 Vaccines#Vaccinations#N E 223rd Ave#Moderna And#Johnson Johnson#Other Health Authority#Abundant Life Church
Portland Tribune

Brown announces goals of Monday special session

The Oregon Legislature will meet on Dec. 13 to address problems ranging from pending evictions to the drought.Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has announced an agreement with leaders of the Oregon Legislature for bills to be consider at the special session she has called for Monday, Dec. 13. Brown said Democrat and Republican leaders have agreed on a proposal to reduce evictions over the winter and other measures. "Oregonians facing potential eviction do not have time to wait â€“â€“ they need an immediate solution that keeps them in their homes. And, in the last year, people across Oregon have faced unprecedented...
POLITICS
Portland Tribune

Beaverton schools say rumors of violence investigated

The Beaverton School District says it has beefed up security despite not finding the rumors to be credible. Students in the Beaverton School District were asked to submit to backpack searches on Friday, Dec. 10, after a student allegedly reported hearing a comment from another student about bringing a weapon and explosives to class.
BEAVERTON, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
Lake Oswego Review

Readers letters: It's time to clean up and renew up our city

Pamplin writers offer their ideas about the region's homelessness situation, climate change action and fighting for voting rights.Jessica Vega Pederson and Jo Ann Hardesty seem to miss reality: Trash, litter, vagrancy, violence all dramatically worse than a few years ago. Enough is enough. The blatant obvious increase in people living outside in Portland they seem to miss completely. Investment "in a public health response...." to gun violence. Absolutely blatant double speak on reality. For the first time ever we have well over 1,000 shootings in Portland, well over 300 injured, with a record year of homicides. Violence increased dramatically and...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

SMART ridership sees uptick but challenges remain

In September and October, the Wilsonville transit agency attracted it highest number of riders since the beginning of the pandemic. After cratering at the onset of the pandemic, South Metro Area Regional Transit's ridership figures have trended upward in recent months. Operational efficiency, however, continues to be a challenge. While...
Portland Tribune

East County catalytic converter thefts on the rise

Bess Wills, Gresham Ford, seek solutions alongside law enforcement to property theft epidemic. When a Gresham resident shopping at Lowe's witnessed what appeared to be black market transactions over stolen catalytic converters, he knew just who to call. Bess Wills, owner of Gresham Ford, has made it her personal mission...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

OPINION: A salute to service: Mark O. Hatfield

David Lowe Cozad: 'Mark O. Hatfield ended up being the exact reason libraries could exist at all...'. Novelist and historian Shelby Foote used to say that a university is simply a bunch of buildings surrounding a library. Others have claimed that a university is a bunch of buildings surrounding a keg. But that argument is for another time.
BEAVERTON, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
366K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy