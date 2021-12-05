ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lane Kiffin Defends Nick Saban: ‘Stop Questioning the GOAT’

By Thad Mitchell
 5 days ago
Alabama Crimson Tide Head Football Coach Nick Saban has an unlikely defender in Ole Miss Head Football Coach Lane Kiffin.

Nick Saban his Crimson Tide team marched into Atlanta, Georgia and soundly beat the previously undefeated Georgia Bulldogs 41-24. The win gives Saban and the Tide yet another Southeastern Conference (SEC) football championship. The NCAA college football playoff now awaits Alabama and there is thought that Georgia will also appear in the playoffs. There is little doubt that Nick Saban is the greatest college football coach of all time. Still, he has his share of critics and naysayer questioning his coaching philosophy and abilities. One fellow head coach that is not questioning Saban’s methods is former Alabama assistant coach Lane Kiffin.

The Ole Miss head coach was quick to congratulate his former boss on his SEC championship win. Though they have hs their differences in the past, it is clear that Lane Kiffin and Nick Saban have mutual respect and admiration for each other. Kiffin, who is the most active NCAA coach on social media, calls Saban the GOAT and praises his leadership skills in a recent tweet.

“Never doubt Nick Saban, and other lessons,” he writes in the social media post. “Congrats media you helped Alabama get another (SEC Championship). When will you learn to stop questioning the (GOAT)? Undefeated after a week of (rat poison)!! Good luck in the playoffs to all four teams in the (College Football Playoff).”

Strong, and hilarious, words there from the master social media troll, Lane Kiffin. Nick Saban and his team will find out their playoff positioning in a short while and they could even garner the top seed. It is unclear where the Georgia Bulldogs will be ranked. Only the top four teams make in college football make playoffs.

Nick Saban Leads Alabama to Another SEC Championship

It’s becoming a routine for the Crimson Tide to win big games and championships. They are the defending national champions and took the SEC crown last year as well. Nick Saban has turned the Alabama football program into a machine — a machine that produces championships.

The Crimson Tide wrapped up the regular season with an 11-1 record with their only loss coming to Texas A&M earlier in the 2021 season. Quarterback Bryce Young, just a sophomore, is a Heisman Trophy candidate. Nick Saban always has the Alabama defense playing at a championship-caliber level. Saban turned 70-years-old just a month ago but doesn’t plan on slowing down anytime soon.

The Crimson Tide’s closest competition could come from Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels. Kiffin has his football squad playing at an elite level — especially at the quarterback position where starter Matt Corral is also a Heisman contender. The Rebels finished just behind Nick Saban and Alabama with a 10-2 regular-season record.

