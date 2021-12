A Long Island mother of four who vanished more than two weeks ago was found dead in a state park Thursday – and her husband has been arrested for her murder. Melissa Molinari, 38, was last seen at her home in Centereach, New York, on Nov. 21, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. Her vehicle was parked outside the family's residence at 45 Lolly Lane. She was reported missing on Dec. 2 by a friend, police said.

SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO