ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco shares unexpected new look as she embarks on incredible career adventure

By Ahad Sanwari
Hello Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKaley Cuoco has had her foot on the gas for quite a while now as she works on several projects, and she's now taken her efforts internationally!. The actress revealed via social media that she and the rest of her team from The Flight Attendant were in Iceland to continue work...

www.hellomagazine.com

Comments / 7

Related
wonderwall.com

Kaley Cuoco's now-single ex and former 'Big Bang Theory' co-star reveals cute pet name for her on her birthday, more news

Kaley Cuoco's 'Big Bang Theory' ex sends love on her first birthday since Karl Cook split. On her first birthday since her split from husband Karl Cook, Kaley Cuoco needed a little extra love from friends — and that's just what she got from pals including her ex and former "Big Bang Theory" costar, Johnny Galecki. On her 36th birthday on Nov. 30, Kaley, who announced her separation from Karl in September, shared on her Instagram Story, "Sometimes it's okay to not feel totally okay. Even on ur bday," according to E! News. Later, the actress shared pics from her visit to see her horse for "some magical pony kisses" and thanked friends for sending her an "overwhelming" pile of love. "The messages. The gifts. The calls. The check-ins. All of it. Meant the world to me," she wrote. The next day, Kaley's ex, Johnny, chimed in on the love chorus, sharing a photo of the two cozied up together. "Happy belated 48th birthday to my / worldwide adored, Mooks," he wrote, teasing her about being much older than she is. Kaley and Johnny dated from 2007 until 2009 after meeting on set. She and Karl announced their split in September.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kaley Cuoco 'cries' over incredible new bar at mammoth home ranch

Weeks after hosting a wedding at her gorgeous Californian ranch, Kaley Cuoco has revealed that she has upgraded the space to include an impressive home bar. The Flight Attendant actress took to her Instagram Stories to share a snap of herself and her friends standing behind the wooden bar, which was located outside a set of glass doors – perfect for entertaining guests. Plus, a wooden awning sheltered the spot from any bad weather.
CELEBRITIES
omahanews.net

Kaley Cuoco on 'difficult birthday' 3 months post split with Karl Cook

Washington [US], December 2 (ANI): Hollywood actor Kaley Cuoco recently reflected on her difficult birthday only three months after her split with Karl Cook, however, it was nothing some "magical pony kisses" couldn't fix. According to E! News, 'The Big Bang Theory' alum marked her 36th birthday on November 30,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Hello Magazine

Kaley Cuoco celebrates beautiful wedding in jaw-dropping home ranch

Kaley Cuoco had the grandest of weekends as she shared with fans a series of pictures and videos from a beautiful wedding she was part of. The actress revealed that her best friend got married and she organized the entire ceremony at her stunning home ranch. The ceremony took place...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Big Bang Theory's Johnny Galecki shares adorable tribute to Kaley Cuoco

The Big Bang Theory's Johnny Galecki has posted a funny little tribute to his former co-star (and former girlfriend) Kaley Cuoco on her birthday. The actor, who played Leonard Hofstadter in the sitcom for its 12 year run, shared a photo of the two to his Instagram... well, it's mostly a photo of himself trying to pull off a model-esque 'I'm too cool to look at the camera' pose, while you can see half of Cuoco's face as she serves some judgey side-eye at him.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Kaley Cuoco Says She Feels 'Not Totally OK' on 36th Birthday Following Divorce

Kaley Cuoco has had a rollercoaster of a year. The Flight Attendant star announced in September that she and her husband, equestrian Karl Cook, were divorcing. The Golden Globe nominee celebrated her 36th birthday on Nov. 30, and she admitted on her Instagram Story that it wasn't all sunshine on her big day. Alongside photos of a trip to Disneyland, Cuoco posted "Sometimes it's OK to not feel totally OK. Even on ur bday," she wrote.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaley Cuoco
purewow.com

Kaley Cuoco Shares Rare Throwback Pic with Her Lookalike Sister on IG

Kaley Cuoco is serving up a dose of nostalgia in honor of her baby sister's birthday. On Instagram, the Big Bang Theory alum wished Briana Cuoco a very happy 33rd birthday with a rare childhood snap and a sweet tribute. In the caption, she wrote, "Happy happy birthday to the best sister on planet earth! @bricuoco you are truly a magical human with so much to give. Everyone who knows you, adores you..NOONE makes me laugh harder! You have been there for me through every high and every low and I promise i will do the same for you..I love you to the moon and back again! This is your year!"
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adventure#Iceland#The Flight Attendant#Instagram Stories#The Big Bang Theory#European
Hello Magazine

Kylie Minogue shares very unexpected news with fans

Kylie Minogue has shocked her fans with a very unexpected announcement – she's landed a cameo in a brand new movie! The Australian singer, 53, shared the news she was set to appear in the new Netflix movie on her Instagram with her 2.3 million followers, writing in the caption: "Well this is a first! Excited to share with you Susan, the bushpig!!!"
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Funny Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Coleen Nolan shows off unexpected new look in hilarious video

Coleen Nolan showed another side to her in a new video shared to social media this week – and she looked very different from what we're used to!. The Loose Women star featured in a short clip that her friend and co-star Ruth Langsford shared to her Instagram Stories. The...
WEIGHT LOSS
The Independent

Little Mix share the worst looks of their career: ‘Shall I get the catalogue out?’

Little Mix have reflected on the “worst looks” of their career to date in a new YouTube documentary aired ahead of their forthcoming hiatus. The pop group announced last week that they will take an extended break to pursue solo projects, after 10 years together. In the first episode of Little Mix: At Home, Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards discussed memorable moments including their favourite performances and awards wins. They struggled to pick a favourite song, eventually landing on hits including “Shout Out to My Ex”, “Touch” and “I Love You”.Asked about their “worst looks”, however, each...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Love Hewitt looks so different after huge hair transformation

Jennifer Love Hewitt has switched things up for the holidays and revealed a stunning new hairstyle. The 9-1-1 star turned heads with her eye-catching new tresses which are dark, short and so pretty. Jennifer debuted the style on her Instagram stories as she filmed herself with a fun filter too.
HAIR CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy