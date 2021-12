In light of the recent Astroworld tragedy that resulted in the death of ten people, Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam is discussing how the band reacted following a similar incident that happened at one of their shows in 2000. At Denmark’s Roskilde Festival that year, nine people died and 26 were injured in a crowd surge. In his audiobook memoir I Am Mine — which was released before Astroworld — Vedder shares that the tragedy almost led to the band breaking up.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO