They said it could never happen — that a reunion between Axl Rose and any of the classic Guns N' Roses members just was not possible. Five years ago, Slash and Duff McKagan made their way back to the band and things have been a roaring success ever since, but, as Slash revealed in an interview with CNN, even the band members themselves weren't certain about how the reunion would go and that the original plan "was just going to be a couple of shows."

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO