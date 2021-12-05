ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AC/DC's Angus Young Addressed Axl Rose Rumors 2021 In Review

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAC/DC lead guitarist Angus Young scored a top 21 story from January 2021 when struck down the speculation that he has written new music for the band with Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose....

The Independent

The 15 worst albums by classic bands, from Led Zeppelin to Queen

Rock’n’roll musicians have a habit of thinking of themselves like secular gods, but the truth is they’re not infallible. No matter how successful a band may or may not have been in the past, there’s never any guarantee their next record will live up to the heights they’ve previously scaled. Sometimes, everything that once went right just all goes wrong.There are often extenuating circumstances, of course. Band members may leave due to death, drugs or just good old-fashioned “musical differences”, or an ambitious new direction may turn out to be more like a swerve into oncoming traffic.Whatever the cause, the...
Brian Johnson
Angus Young
Axl Rose
American Songwriter

The Top 10 AC/DC Songs

There’s something iconic about the way AC/DC‘s guitar players have strummed out their guitar riffs. You could play the opening chord progression of “Back in Black” on the harp and everyone in the room would recognize it as an AC/DC song. Their immediate familiarity and unwavering fire for rock ‘n’ roll have cemented the band into the bedrock of the music realm.
Punknews.org

Red Fang covers AC/DC

Red Fang have released a cover of "Hells Bells" by AC/DC. The song is off covers compilation Back in Black [Redux] that will be out December 3 via Magnetic Eye Records. Red Fang released their album Arrows earlier this year. Check out the cover below.
#Ac Dc#Guns N
antiMUSIC

Metallica Made Chart History With Vinyl Reissues 2021 In Review

(hennemusic) Metallica had a top 21 story from February 2021 after a series of vinyl reissues helped the band make US chart history after the legendary metal band captured all top 5 spots on the vinyl albums chart. The band 's newly-remastered, colored vinyl editions of their classic albums recently...
antiMUSIC

Underoath Go 'Numb' With New Single

Underoath have shared a visualizer video for their brand new single "Numb". That track comes from the group's forthcoming album, "Voyeurist," which will be hitting stores on January 14th via Fearless Records. Guitarist Tim McTague had this to say about the new track, "'Numb' feels like a classic They're Only...
Guitar World Magazine

Tony Iommi has written an entire song for Ozzy Osbourne's forthcoming album

After it was announced that Tony Iommi would make an appearance on Ozzy Osbourne's upcoming record, the Black Sabbath guitarist has now confirmed that he wrote the entirety of one of the album's tracks. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Iommi reveals he “wrote the whole track and played...
antiMUSIC

AC/DC Top Classic Rock's Top Albums Of Year Poll 2021 In Review

AC/DC had a big return in 2020 and that led the way to them starting this year with the honor of topping Classic Rock's Best 50 albums of 2020 poll with their latest effort "Power Up" and earning them a top 21 story from January 2021: AC/DC topped Classic Rock's Best 50 albums of 2020 poll with their latest effort "Power Up".
MetalSucks

Axl Rosenberg’s Top Fifteen Metal Albums of 2021

MetalSucks will celebrate its fifteenth anniversary just about a month from now; this list will be my personal 21,169th post for the site. I turn forty a couple of weeks after the blog’s quinceañera. Vince will have about a month to call me “old man” before he joins me in middle-age.
antiMUSIC

Metallica And Anthrax Paid Tribute To Marsha Zazula 2021 In Review

The metal world was hit with the tragic death of Megaforce Records cofounder Marsha Zazula early in the year, and Metallica and Anthrax's tributes became a top 21 story from January 2021:. Zazula, who cofounded Megaforce Records, Metallica and Anthrax's first label, died on Sunday, January 10th, at the age...
antiMUSIC

Deep Purple Score UK Top 30 Debut With 'Turning To Crime'

(hennemusic) Deep Purple have scored a UK Top debut with their new covers collection, "Turning To Crime." According to the Official Charts Company, the project enters the Official Albums Chart Top 100 at No. 28 in its opening week. Recorded in Nashville, TN with producer Bob Ezrin, "Turning To Crime"...
antiMUSIC

Jethro Tull Premiere 'Sad City Sister' Video

Jethro Tull have released a music video for their new single, "Sad City Sisters", which was directed by Iranian film-maker Sam Chegini who previously created a clip for the classic "Aqualung". The song is the second single from the iconic band's first new studio album in over 18 years, "The...
wesb.com

GUNS N’ ROSES Shares Official Lyric Video For New Song ‘Hard Skool’

GUNS N’ ROSES has released the official lyric video for its new song “Hard Skool”. Written by singer Axl Rose and co-produced by Rose and Caram Costanzo, the track, which had the working title “Jackie Chan”, was originally recorded during GN’R‘s “Chinese Democracy” era but was eventually omitted from that album. Short clips of the song were later posted online and a full version was leaked in August 2019. More recently, the partially reunited classic lineup of GUNS N’ ROSES rehearsed the track during soundcheck at several concerts on the band’s summer 2021 tour.
mxdwn.com

Mötley Crüe Sell Their Entire Recording Catalog To BMG

According to Consequence, heavy metal band Mötley Crüe recently sold their entire recording catalog to BMG for $150 million. This includes nearly 30 years’ worth of music — their first album Too Fast For Love was released in 1981, and their most recent LP in 2008 — not to mention all of the live recordings and compilation albums.
106.3 The Buzz

The 45 Best Rock + Metal Albums of 2021

Coming off a year in which many acts held their albums due to the pandemic, 2021 gave us one of the strongest years for new albums in recent history. Rock and metal both thrived throughout the year, with a mix of top acts showing why they've had such staying power and newcomers stepping up to the plate and taking their place in forwarding the genre's future.
