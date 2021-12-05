Metallica Meets Huey Lewis For 'Hip to Be the Sandman' 2021 In Review

Rage Against the Machine may have a song titled "Sleep Now in the Fire," but it would seem that the band's guitarist, Tom Morello, never sleeps. Case in point, today (December 3rd), he released his second solo full-length in three months, The Atlas Underground Flood, a sister album to October's The Atlas Underground Fire. Both are star-studded affairs boasting a wide-ranging assemblage of guests, ranging from members of Bring Me the Horizon and IDLES to Eddie Vedder and The Boss himself, Bruce Springsteen. But the biggest names — at least as far as metalheads are concerned — might be Metallica's Kirk Hammett and Rush's Alex Lifeson, who both appear on the same cut, the bombastically titled "I Have Seen the Way."
Comments / 2