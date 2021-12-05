Blackhawks' Riley Stillman: Activated off IR

Juolevi (undisclosed) has been removed from injured reserve Monday, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports. Juolevi's presence in the lineup versus the Blues on Tuesday will likely depend on the availability of Gustav Forsling (undisclosed), who is working his way back from injury himself. Whenever the 23-year-old Juolevi does get into action, it will mark his 2021-22 season debut after logging 23 games for the Canucks last year in which he garnered two goals, one assist and 24 shots.
