Blackhawks' Riley Stillman: Activated off IR

Allison (ankle) was activated off the non-roster injured list and assigned to AHL Lehigh Valley on Wednesday. Allison has been sidelined since training camp with a high ankle sprain, so now that he's healthy, he'll head to the minors to get his game in order. The 24-year-old winger picked up four goals and seven points through 14 appearances with the Flyers last campaign, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him back with the big club later this season.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO