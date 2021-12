A cool winter festival in Upstate New York has been named one of the best in the country. The Winter Carnival in the Adirondacks, that's been held in Saranac Lake, New York since 1897 is among the best in the U.S. according to Thrillist. The 2022 carnival is scheduled for February 4 through 13 and goes back in time with a 'Totally 80s' theme.

