ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Orange County's COVID-19 Hospitalizations Holding Steady

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x4Qfs_0dEiz88o00
Photo: Getty Images

SANTA ANA (CNS) - The number of coronavirus patients in Orange County hospitals has increased 177 as of Saturday, up from 176 on Friday, while the number of those patients in intensive care declined from 56 to 53, according to the latest state figures.

Those numbers came one day after the county reported 356 new cases of COVID-19 and seven additional deaths associated with the virus, bringing its cumulative totals to 313,743 cases and 5,756 fatalities since the pandemic began.

The county had 21.8% of its ICU beds and 69% of its ventilators available as of Friday, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency.

The county's case rate per 100,000 for the fully vaccinated was at 2.6 as of Nov. 27, down from 2.9 on Nov. 20, according to the latest data available. The case rate for the unvaccinated was at 12.7, down from 15.1, during the same time period.

The number of fully vaccinated residents in Orange County increased from 2,229,621 as of Nov. 24 to 2,242,235 as of Thursday.

That number includes an increase from 2,080,656 to 2,093,447 of residents, who have received the two-dose regimen of vaccines from Pfizer or Moderna. The number of residents receiving the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine stands at 148,788.

Dr. Regina Chinsio-Kwong, the county deputy health officer, said vaccinations have been picking up some velocity of late.

``As of Nov. 29, 513,000 either received a booster or an extra dose,'' Chinsio-Kwong said. ``We did see a pickup of vaccination following the Thanksgiving holiday.''

On Thursday, 23,000 doses were dispensed, ``which is really assuring,'' she said.

About 4,000 kids 5 to 11 years old received a dose on Thursday, she said. About 16% of those 5 to 11 years old have received at least one dose, the doctor said.

``So far, a good chunk of that is being done at pharmacies,'' she said. ``I'm really happy to see we did see a rise in demand for vaccines following the Thanksgiving holiday.''

Meanwhile, starting this week, John Wayne Airport travelers will be able to get free COVID-19 test kits, officials announced.

Public health professionals have been encouraging all travelers to get tested in the hopes it will catch more infected people who can quarantine and help curb the spread of the virus.

``This is another example of the important work we have been doing throughout these past two years to protect our community during COVID,'' County Supervisor Andrew Do said.

The tests will be available at the airport starting Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Related
ocfl.net

Orange County Pediatricians Agree: COVID-19 Shots for Younger Children Safe and Effective

With younger children now eligible to get at COVID-19 vaccination, Orange County Government is making sure the experience is safe and comfortable for the children and families getting their shots. In November, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommended children 5 to 11 years old be vaccinated against COVID-19 with the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine. That means 28 million children in the United States in this age group, could begin getting a shot immediately.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara County: Health experts say 99.9 percent of COVID-19 cases on the Central Coast are still Delta variants

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - As Marian Regional Medical Center continues seeing patients with COVID-19,Dr. Scott Robertson says it’s important to understand that coronaviruseshave always existed."So it's possible that a new COVID variant may not be any more dangerousthan a common cold like we’ve seen with other coronaviruses," said Robertson.But as we get further into the The post Santa Barbara County: Health experts say 99.9 percent of COVID-19 cases on the Central Coast are still Delta variants appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Orange County, CA
Government
Orange County, CA
Health
Orange County, CA
Vaccines
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Orange County, CA
Coronavirus
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
City
Santa Ana, CA
County
Orange County, CA
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: Hospitalizations Jump To 1,027

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland reported 1,027 residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, according to state health department data released Friday morning. The number of Marylanders hospitalized with COVID-19 has not exceeded 1,000 people since April 30, when there were 1,011 patients. On Thursday, Gov. Larry Hogan said state officials are “increasingly concerned” about the rise of hospitalizations and announced plans to introduce emergency legislation to help hospitals deal with staffing shortages. Since its website was compromised by a cyberattack on Sunday, the Maryland Department of Health has restored some online functions but has not been able to fully report the state’s COVID-19 metrics, including...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Reports 5,007 New COVID-19 Cases, 27 Additional Deaths

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 5,007 new confirmed COVID cases and 27 additional deaths in the state on Friday. Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 901,430. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 19,217. There were 104,625 total new tests reported. As of Friday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is up slightly to 5.17%. There are 1,238 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness. There are also 266 patients currently in intensive care.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Thanksgiving#Icu
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: State Approaches 1K Patients Hospitalized

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland reported 984 residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, the highest since May 1 when there were 957 patients being treated, according to state health department data released Thursday morning. Since its website was compromised by a cyberattack on Sunday, the Maryland Department of Health has restored some online functions but has not been able to fully report the state’s COVID-19 metrics, including new cases, deaths, tests and positivity rate. While it experiences “a server outage,” the department has updated data on hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Dec. 9. Hospitalizations increased by 59 to 984. Of those hospitalized, 752 adults are...
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: 925 Residents Are Hospitalized, Highest Since May

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland reported 925 residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, the highest since May 4 when there were 934 patients being treated, according to state health department data released Wednesday morning. Since its website was compromised by a cyberattack on Sunday, the Maryland Department of Health has restored some online functions but has not been able to fully report the state’s COVID-19 metrics, including new cases, deaths, tests and positivity rate. While it experiences “a server outage,” the department has updated data on hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Dec. 8. Hospitalizations increased by 41 to 925. Of those hospitalized, 717 people were...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Chicago

Contact Tracers’ Call Lists Are Growing Amid Latest COVID Surge, And Omicron Variant Just Now Rearing Its Head

CHICAGO (CBS) — Dangerous variants, vaccine hesitancy, and large family gatherings; that formula is keeping contact tracers busy–so busy that the city is ramping up contact tracing operations. Morning Insider Tim McNicholas shows us what the job is like for a small community health center contracted by City Hall. It’s a phone call you don’t want to get. Contact tracer Facia Edwards recently checked in with a Chicago family exposed to COVID-19. “Runny nose? Any congestion? Is she still coughing?” Edwards asked during a recent call. She learned a child in the family contracted the virus at school—then it spread to mom. “They come home, and...
CHICAGO, IL
kttn.com

Caldwell County Health Department to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic

The Caldwell County Health Department in Kingston will hold COVID-19 vaccine clinics for residents at least five years old. The clinics for first, second, third, and booster doses will be December 22, January 5, January 19, February 2, February 16, March 2, and 16. Each clinic will run from 9 am to 5 pm.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
wtae.com

COVID-19 surge impacts Butler County patient, family, hospital

BUTLER, Pa. — Hospitals in western Pennsylvania are facing an increasing impact from the number of COVID-19 patients requiring care. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 spoke with Heather Thompson of Butler County. Her mother is a COVID-19 patient hospitalized at Butler Memorial Hospital. Jacqueline Thompson, who is in intensive care, will...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Chautauqua County Hospitals “Overwhelmed” Amid COVID-19 Surge

JAMESTOWN – Chautauqua County’s Health Director is warning if something isn’t done to relieve the overwhelmed hospitals in the area, dangerous and potentially deadly consequences await. County Health Director Christine Schuyler spoke with WNY News Now about the issue ahead of a ban on non-essential, non-urgent scheduled...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy