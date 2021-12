After a couple of weeks' worth of blasting around the same ten maps in its excellent multiplayer component, Halo fans are about to get their hands on the next part of their early Xmas present, the campaign component of Halo Infinite is finally here. It's been six whole years since our last mainline Master Chief experience and this time around 343 Industries has taken a big step forward and marched the beloved sci-fi series into the modern age with an "open world" experience that embraces the popular trends of the time without abandoning what makes Halo so very special.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO