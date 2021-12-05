ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audacy Beach Festival: Beabadoobee reveals her dream collab and her 'Toy Story' inspiration

By Marni Zipper
 5 days ago

Having just finished a new record, Beabadoobee will be preparing for the prospect of a new release as 2022 rolls around.

This year, the “Cologne” singer dropped her four-track EP called Our Extended Play , but as 2022 gets closer, the Alt Queen is getting ready to debut a new album, which features a heavy collaboration between her and her guitarist, Jacob.

While chatting with Kevan Kenney during Audacy Beach Festival , Bea tells us that one of the songs on her new record leans heavily on “ Toy Story vibes.” The singer explains that she has always loved the hit Pixar film’s soundtrack and found inspiration in Randy Newman ’s “You Got a Friend In Me.”

Appearing on the Audacy Beach Festival lineup with WILLOW , Bea tells us that she has always wanted to collaborate with the “transparent soul” artist, and she knows that the feelings are mutual. The two artists have cultivated a friendship and have been supportive of each other’s music.

“She came to my show in LA,” explained Beabadoobee. “We hung out a bit there, and she spoke in a British accent the whole time. It was really funny. She has a really good British accent to be fair,” laughed Bea.

Eager to get into a studio with WILLOW, Bea shared, “if we can make it happen, it’s gonna happen. She is really lovely, and I feel like she’s a dream to work with as well.”

While Bea can’t exactly tell us when we can expect her new album, we know it will certainly be “soon!”

