Fargo, ND

Firefighters rescue Fargo man who fell through Red River ice

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Firefighters in Fargo rescued a man who had fallen through ice on the Red River on Saturday.

The man was holding himself above water when firefighters made their way across the ice to him. A firefighter in an ice rescue suit entered the water and held the man as crews onshore pulled both men with a tagline attached to the firefighter’s suit.

The man was in the water for roughly seven minutes and was treated by an ambulance service.

