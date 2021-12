I was probably 7 or 8 years old, it was Christmastime and I was shopping with my mother. Outside a busy store, Mom spotted a loose bill on the sidewalk and picked it up. It seemed like a lot of money to me, a ten or a twenty. Oh, lucky us! I thought. All that money, just lying there, and now it’s ours! My mother took just a moment to look at it, remarked on how it was too bad someone had lost it, and then she walked over to a Salvation Army bell ringer and put it in the bucket.

