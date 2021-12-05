ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL Week 12 Recap: Down In The Silvermine

By IronWarrior222
Daily Norseman
 5 days ago

For as pessimistic as I normally am regarding the VIkings, I actually expected them to win this game. And I shouldn't have, because the team was not able to play good enough to win, and the buck stops with coaching and Cousins. Now, before I get to far into what I...

www.dailynorseman.com

Daily Norseman

Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Saturday, December 4th, 2021

Welcome to any Lions fans who found our Saturday Open Thread; please note the rules below because we have standards.....very low standards. Consistent with our open thread policy of welcoming fans from other teams, please state your favorite beer, list any smoker or crockpot recipes and post a gif or two.
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL Week 13 picks plus Prisco's Power Rankings and recapping Washington's wild win over Seahawks

Welcome to the Tuesday edition of the Pick Six Newsletter!. Today marks the final day of November and I'm guessing that some teams will be glad to see it go, like the Rams, Seahawks and Saints, who all had a worse record than the Detroit Lions during the month. Being worse than the Lions at anything should automatically eliminate you from playoff contention, but fortunately for those teams, it doesn't quite work that way, although the Saints and Seahawks have kind of eliminated themselves.
NFL
swarthmorephoenix.com

NFL Thanksgiving Weekend Recap

Thanksgiving Day in the NFL did not disappoint this year with three games that ran the gamut last Thursday on Nov. 25. To start the holiday weekend, the Chicago Bears traveled to Detroit to face the Lions in an NFC North divisional matchup. The Bears, now 4-7, beat the Lions, who now hold a league worst 0-10-1 record, in a close 16-14 matchup. Despite scoring a touchdown in the first quarter and leading after the third quarter, the Lions were sadly unable to pick up their first win of the season at their home field on Thanksgiving Day. The Bears scored a go-ahead field goal and were able to hold the Lions scoreless in the fourth quarter. Later on Thursday, the Buffalo Bills won a decisive victory over the New Orleans Saints with a score of 31-6. The Bills, now 7-4, and the Saints, now 5-6, appeared to be evenly matched non-conference opponents heading into Thursday. However, the Saints were no match for the Bills’ impressive offensive, which boasted four touchdowns thrown by quarterback Josh Allen and scoring drives in all four quarters. Also contributing to the Bills’ dominant performance was the defense, which held the Saints scoreless until the final quarter.
NFL
Daily Norseman

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions: First quarter recap and second quarter discussion

The first quarter of play at Ford Field is in the books, with your Minnesota Vikings leading the Detroit Lions by a score of 6-0. The Vikings got the football first in this one, as the Lions won the toss and deferred to the second half. Minnesota got the ball just over midfield, but wound up having to punt it away after a short pass to Adam Thielen came up short. . .of the line of scrimmage. Thielen was also injured on the play, so we’ll have to keep an eye on his status.
NFL
Daily Norseman

CTP Mondays - One Good Thing

It’s Monday and fans of the Minnesota Vikings are in a mood. After a dreadful loss to the previously winless Detroit Lions, things look bleak for our favorite franchise. The Vikings lost again yesterday 29-27 on the last play after a slow start, comeback due to the Lions being the Lions, then let them score one last time as the clock runs out. It is time to call out the good things like Justin Jefferson having a big game. Up next will be another struggling team this season. The Pittsburgh Steelers come to town for a Thursday night showdown. A good thing about the game is that those that love purple get to see the Vikes in their Prime Time Purple. Another good thing, and maybe the best big thing, is that the knowledge of at least head coach Mike Zimmer will be released soon, even if that is at the end of the season. Since we hope to lighten your Mondays, we’ll start the next coach search and are interested in your thoughts.
NFL
Daily Norseman

The Rundown: Player by Player Observations from the Lions Game

The first general observation is that the Vikings always lose to teams with special cause situations. I knew we'd lose this game before it started and anyone out there whose been a Vikings fan more than ten years knew it as well. The next observation, and this is about players,...
NFL
Daily Norseman

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions: Inactive lists for both teams

LB Anthony Barr (knee/hamstring) RB Dalvin Cook (shoulder) OT Christian Darrisaw (ankle) LB Eric Kendricks (biceps) Barr is a bit of a surprise as a deactivation, even though he was listed as questionable on the Vikings’ final injury report of the week. This means the team will be without their two primary linebackers, which could be a bit of an issue, even against a Detroit offense that has had its struggles.
NFL
Daily Norseman

Eric Kendricks downgraded to OUT against Lions

If the Minnesota Vikings are going to get back to .500. . .again. . .on Sunday afternoon, they’re going to have to beat the Detroit Lions without the services of their best defensive player. The team announced just a short time ago that linebacker Eric Kendricks, who had been listed...
NFL
Daily Norseman

Minnesota Vikings Weekly Player Recap: Week 13 (Lions)

How do you lose to the worst team in the NFL? Pathetic showing from the boys in purple. They don’t belong in the playoff talk until proven otherwise. The season is not over yet, but it is getting closer by the day. A win against Pittsburgh is needed to vault this team back in contention. So frustrating to watch this team play. They appear to have more talent than this, but can never put it together. The Fire Zimmer articles are going to be numerous this week. That will only amplify with another bad showing on Thursday.
NFL
Daily Norseman

Two Old Bloggers - Vikings at Lions

Your Minnesota Vikings are visiting the Detroit Lions looking to get back to .500 and stay in the playoff race. They feel that they can get a string of wins as the schedule looks to get a little easier. Will they? We all know how this team loves to keep it close playing up to or down to their opponents. There have been many times this season that they could have easily won, but seem not to by being unable to put a full game of complimentary football together. It could be the offense going ultra-conservative, the defense being unable to get a stop, or even tackle at times, to missed kicks. Even if all that goes right, then bum time management and bad challenges pop their heads up. Will this be the game the Vikes pull it together?
NFL
Daily Norseman

Vikings at Lions - CTP’s: The Final Score

Your Minnesota Vikings stay on the road, this time matching up with the Detroit Lions in their color rush silver uniforms. The Vikes are looking to get back to .500 once again and keep their hopes to slide into the playoffs alive. Will they? Nope. The Lions are looking to get their first win. Will they? Yes, they did. The beloved Purple are short some very key players, especially on defense. Eric Kendricks is out, along with Camryn Bynum who backs up the safety spot and comes in for dime situations. There is also Patrick Peterson who’s been on Covid IR. He could possibly, theoretically return with a second negative test. Will he? Nope. Then if the questionable status of Anthony Barr and Mackensie Alexander don’t actually play, stopping even the Lions could be tough. Barr was out, but Mac was in. Over on the offensive side, the team will miss RB Dalvin Cook and LT Christian Darrisaw. Obviously, Alexander Mattison will take over as the primary runner, and hopefully, Kene Nwangwu will be spelling him. The only problem there is that Kene is questionable with an illness. He played. Are you looking forward to seeing what Nwangwu can do from the backfield? We at Climbing The Pocket sure are. With Darrisaw out, the Vikings are up to their shenanigans again, shuffling the O-line. They moved Oli Udoh from RG to LT, Garrett Bradbury will resume his starting role at center, and Mason Cole slid to RG. How will that go? Meh. It could go extremely well or horrifically bad. What was your guess? We will all find out with you going live in the final two minutes of the game with The Final Score.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Sure the Vikings won, but what’s going on with Kirk Cousins?

It wasn’t even four weeks ago that a groundswell of serious opinions were starting to form that were suggesting that Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins should be a candidate for the Most Valuable Player award. After beating the Green Bay Packers on November 21st, Kirk was looking at a roller coaster season in which he had largely played really well.
NFL
The Spun

Lions Announce Very Unfortunate Running Back News

The 1-10-1 Detroit Lions are fresh off their first win of the season. But unfortunately, the high of that thrilling victory has been followed by some unfortunate news at the running back position. In addition to starting rusher Deandre Swift missing his second straight game with a shoulder injury, backup...
NFL
NESN

Did Refs Screw Up After Lions’ Game-Winning Touchdown Vs. Vikings?

The Detroit Lions earned their first win of the 2021 NFL season Sunday when they scored a go-ahead touchdown as time expired in their Week 13 game against the Minnesota Vikings. However, the referees on hand might have messed up by ending the contest after Jared Goff connected with Amon-Ra...
NFL

