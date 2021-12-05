ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We Just Met a Girl Named... Rachel Zegler! Get to Know the Ingenue Starring in the New West Side Story

By Michelle Scheraga
Parade
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a story straight out of old Hollywood: An undiscovered ingenue is plucked from a crowd of tens of thousands to star in a legendary director’s new movie. It’s every theater kid’s dream, and it came true for Rachel Zegler, who is already being heralded as a breakout star thanks to...

parade.com

State
New Jersey State
thefocus.news

Watch Rachel Zegler’s West Side Story audition as she makes film debut

Rachel Zegler is set to play Maria in Steven Spielberg’s remake of West Side Story so let’s find out what audition tape she used to land the role of Maria. Of the 30,000 people who auditioned for the remake of West Side Story, Zegler won the sought-after role of Maria. The original 1961 classic starred Natalie Wood and Zegler is bringing the role to life again in the 2021 movie.
MOVIES
uticaphoenix.net

Will Smith and Rachel Zegler Will Be Honored at the

The National Board of Review announced today their 2021 honorees, with top awards including Licorice Pizza for Best Film; Paul Thomas Anderson for Best Director for Licorice Pizza; Will Smith for Best Actor for King Richard; and Rachel Zegler for Best Actress for West Side Story. NBR President Annie Schulhof...
MOVIES
awardswatch.com

‘West Side Story’ review: Steven Spielberg’s potent, first class adaptation features a vibrant, star-making performance from Rachel Zegler [Grade: B+]

Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story begins, much like Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins’, with a God’s eye view of New York City. You could be forgiven for thinking that the grayish island-esque shape jutting into frame is Manhattan itself, stretching into the Hudson, and that Spielberg was unable to resist the urge to open his film with a carbon copy of the 1961 film’s iconic opening aerial photography. But it’s quickly revealed to be a clever optical illusion; we aren’t above the city at all, but low to the ground, hovering over the demolition zone of the Upper West Side in the wake of the Lincoln Square Urban Renewal Project, the very project that was in process when Wise, Robbins, the Sharks, and the Jets took to the NYC streets more than 60 years ago.
MOVIES
Decider

‘West Side Story’ 2021 Cast Guide: How New Stars Look Compared to 1961 Cast

Back in the mid-1950s, director Jerome Robbins and songwriters Leonard Bernstein and Steven Sondheim had the idea for a New York-based retelling of Romeo and Juliet. In 1957, West Side Story debuted on Broadway, the story of two star-crossed Upper West Siders, a white boy named Tony and the Puerto Rican girl he loves, Maria. When West Side Story was later made into a film in 1961, it was co-directed by Robbins and Robert Wise, and the original West Side Story cast included Natalie Wood, Rita Moreno, and Richard Beymer. In the years since the film’s release, much has made of the fact that in a film where half of the actors were supposed to be Latino, the majority of the cast, aside from Moreno, was white. Still, the film went on to be a massive hit, Wood and Moreno’s careers would flourish, and the film’s musical legacy lives on.
MOVIES
Elite Daily

Just 10 Tweets That Prove Rachel Zegler Is Actually Hilarious

With West Side Story, Rachel Zegler is breaking big. But musicals aren’t her only jam. She’s also starring in Snow White and Shazam 2, the latter of which will showcase her comedy chops — and Rachel Zegler’s funniest tweets are proof the actor is full of jokes.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

From the Bullet in Hamilton to the Firecracker in West Side Story! All About Actress Ariana DeBose

Fans of Broadway musicals already know Ariana DeBose from Hamilton and Bring It On, and she’s now set to be discovered by a much wider audience thanks to her part in Steven Spielberg’s remake of 1961’s classic West Side Story. Early reviews of the film, which will hit theaters nationwide on Friday, Dec. 10, have been overwhelmingly positive, but critics are praising DeBose in particular as an electric performer who delivers “a pure dopamine rush on the dance floor and a small revelation off of it.”
MOVIES
East Bay Times

New movies: Spielberg’s new ‘West Side Story’ mostly gets it right

Can Steven Spielberg get musical fans to jam into theaters to see his new remake of “West Side Story?” Much hand wringing is going on in Hollywood about whether his update of a musical that many feel didn’t need updating can accomplish that. Meanwhile, Nicole Kidman and...
MOVIES
FanSided

West Side Story and Star Trek: Some Cool Connections

The 1961 West Side Story film has Star Trek connections. On December 10, director Steven Spielberg’s long-anticipated version of West Side Story finally rumbles and mambos its way into movie theaters. The Library of Congress hails the original 1957 Broadway production as a show that “fundamentally changed the form of musicals.” And when, in 1961, this classic show first jumped to the silver screen, Robert Wise—known best to Star Trek fans as the director of Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)—co-directed, along with choreographer and the man who had the original idea, Jerome Robbins. (Arthur Laurents wrote the musical’s book, Leonard Bernstein composed the music, and the late Stephen Sondheim wrote the lyrics.)
MOVIES
Parade

The Two Anitas: What New West Side Story Star Ariana DeBose Learned From Rita Moreno

Ariana DeBose told Parade she knew she had big shoes to fill when she got the part of Anita in director Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story (December 10). After all, Rita Moreno won an Oscar for her portrayal of Anita in the 1961 movie. “The first time we ever met, I had a little bit of a panic attack,” DeBose says. “She’s just so stunning and she’s this fabulous big personality, an absolute force of nature. And I was overwhelmed by the reality that the woman I had grown up watching on my movie screen was standing in front of me saying, ‘Hola, niña. We have some talking to do.’”
MOVIES
KESQ News Channel 3

Lady Gaga to receive Icon Award at Palm Springs International Film Awards

Lady Gaga will receive the Icon Award for her performance in "House of Gucci" at the Palm Springs International Film Awards next month. “To many Lady Gaga is an icon through her music, but she continues to impress audiences with her iconic acting roles. Following her memorable performance in A Star is Born, Lady Gaga The post Lady Gaga to receive Icon Award at Palm Springs International Film Awards appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA

