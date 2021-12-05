We Just Met a Girl Named... Rachel Zegler! Get to Know the Ingenue Starring in the New West Side Story

Back in the mid-1950s, director Jerome Robbins and songwriters Leonard Bernstein and Steven Sondheim had the idea for a New York-based retelling of Romeo and Juliet. In 1957, West Side Story debuted on Broadway, the story of two star-crossed Upper West Siders, a white boy named Tony and the Puerto Rican girl he loves, Maria. When West Side Story was later made into a film in 1961, it was co-directed by Robbins and Robert Wise, and the original West Side Story cast included Natalie Wood, Rita Moreno, and Richard Beymer. In the years since the film’s release, much has made of the fact that in a film where half of the actors were supposed to be Latino, the majority of the cast, aside from Moreno, was white. Still, the film went on to be a massive hit, Wood and Moreno’s careers would flourish, and the film’s musical legacy lives on.

