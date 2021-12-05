ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

How to Watch: College Football Playoff and Full Bowl Schedule, Times, TV

By Joey Blackwell
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WRren_0dEirwSr00

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The College Football Playoff and CFP Committee Rankings are set, and along with that comes a plethora of bowl game announcements ahead of an exciting bowl season.

As expected, Alabama moved up to No. 1 after its 41-24 dismantling of Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. Michigan remained at No. 2 after downing Iowa in the Big Ten title game, while the Bulldogs slipped to No. 3 and Cincinnati held steady after a victory over Houston in the AAC title game.

WIth those rankings, Alabama will face Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, while Michigan and Georgia will battle in the Orange Bowl in Miami. Both games will take place on Dec. 31.

The rest of the New Year's Six bowls weren't as predictable as the playoff, and there are some solid matchups among their midst. The Sugar Bowl squares off Big 12 champ No. 7 Baylor against No. 8 Ole Miss while the Fiesta Bowl will feature No. 5 Notre Dame against No. 9 Oklahoma State.

The Peach Bowl also presents an interesting game between No. 10 Michigan State and ACC champion No. 12 Pittsburgh. The final New Year's Six bowl revealed will be No. 6 Ohio State and Pac-12 champion No. 11 Utah.

With that, here's how to watch the CFP semifinals was well as this year's bowl games. Bowls will be added as they are announced throughout the day on Sunday.

How to Watch: College Football Playoff and Bowl Season

CFP Semifinals

Cotton Bowl: No. 1 Alabama (12-1) vs No. 4 Cincinnati (13-0)

When: Dec. 31, 2:30 p.m. CT

Where: AT&T Stadium; Arlington, Texas

Network: ESPN

Orange Bowl: No. 2 Michigan (12-1) vs No. 3 Georgia (12-1)

When: Dec. 31, 6:30 p.m. CT

Where: Hard Rock Stadium; Miami, Fla.

Network: ESPN

CFP National Championship Game

No. 1 Alabama OR No. 4 Cincinnati vs No. 2 Michigan OR No. 3 Georgia

When: Jan. 10, 7 p.m. CT

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium; Indianapolis, Ind.

Network: ESPN

New Year's Six Bowls

Fiesta Bowl: No. 5 Notre Dame (11-1) vs No. 9 Oklahoma State (11-2)

When: Jan. 1, Noon CT

Where: State Farm Stadium; Glendale, Ariz.

Network: ESPN

Peach Bowl: No. 10 Michigan State (10-2) vs No. 12 Pittsburgh (11-2)

When: Dec. 30, 6 p.m. CT

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium; Atlanta, Ga.

Network: ESPN

Rose Bowl: No. 6 Ohio State (10-2) vs No. 11 Utah (10-3)

When: Jan. 1, 4 p.m. CT

Where: The Rose Bowl; Pasadena, Calif.

Network: ESPN

Sugar Bowl: No. 8 Ole Miss (10-2) vs No. 7 Baylor (11-2)

When: Jan. 1, 7:45 p.m. CT

Where: Caesars Superdome; New Orleans, La.

Network: ESPN

Other Bowl Games:

(Games organized by date)

Bahamas Bowl: Toledo (7-5) vs Middle Tennessee (6-6) | Dec. 17, 11 a.m. CT (ESPN)

Cure Bowl: Northern Illinois (9-4) vs Coastal Carolina (10-2) | Dec. 17, 5 p.m. CT (ESPN2)

Boca Raton Bowl: Western Kentucky (8-5) vs Appalachian State (10-3) | Dec. 18, 10 a.m. CT (ESPN)

New Mexico Bowl: UTEP (7-5) vs Fresno State (9-3) | Dec. 18, 1:15 p.m. CT (ESPN)

Independence Bowl: No. 13 BYU (10-2) vs UAB (8-4) | Dec. 18, 2:30 p.m. CT (ABC)

LendingTree Bowl: Eastern Michigan (7-5) vs Liberty (7-5) | Dec. 18, 4:45 p.m. CT (ESPN)

L.A. Bowl: Utah State (10-3) vs Oregon State (7-5) | Dec. 18, 6:30 p.m. CT (ABC)

New Orleans Bowl: Marshall (7-5) vs No. 23 Louisiana (12-1) | Dec. 18, 8:15 p.m. CT (ESPN)

Myrtle Beach Bowl: Tulsa (6-6) vs Old Dominion (6-6) | Dec. 20, 1:30 p.m. CT (ESPN)

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Kent State (7-6) vs Wyoming (6-6) | Dec. 21, 2:30 p.m. CT (ESPN)

Frisco Bowl: UTSA (12-1) vs No. 24 San Diego State (11-2) | Dec. 21, 6:30 p.m. CT (ESPN)

Armed Forces Bowl: Army (8-3) vs Missouri (6-6) | Dec. 22, 7 p.m. CT (ESPN)

Frisco Football Classic: Miami (Ohio) (6-6) vs North Texas (6-6) | Dec. 23, 2:30 p.m. CT (ESPN)

Gasparilla Bowl: UCF (8-4) vs Florida (6-6) | Dec. 23, 6 p.m. CT (ESPN)

Hawai'i Bowl: Memphis (6-6) vs Hawai'i (6-7) | Dec. 24, 7 p.m. CT (ESPN)

Camellia Bowl: Ball State (6-6) vs Georgia State (7-5) | Dec. 25, 1:30 p.m. CT, (ESPN)

Quick Lane Bowl: Western Michigan (7-5) vs Nevada (8-4) | Dec. 27, 10 a.m. CT (ESPN)

Military Bowl: East Carolina (7-5) vs Boston College (6-6) | Dec. 27, 1:30 p.m. CT (ESPN)

Birmingham Bowl: No. 20 Houston (11-2) vs Auburn (6-6) | Dec. 28, 11 a.m. CT (ESPN)

First Responder Bowl: Louisville (6-6) vs Air Force (9-3) | Dec. 28, 2:15 p.m. CT (ESPN)

Holiday Bowl: UCLA (8-4) vs No. 18 NC State (9-3) | Dec. 28, 4 p.m. CT (FOX)

Liberty Bowl: Texas Tech (6-6) vs Mississippi State (7-5) | Dec. 28, 5:45 p.m. CT (ESPN)

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Minnesota (8-4) vs West Virginia (6-6) | Dec. 28, 9:15 p.m. CT (ESPN)

Fenway Bowl: Virginia (6-6) vs SMU (8-4) | Dec. 29, 10 a.m. CT (ESPN)

Pinstripe Bowl: Virginia Tech (6-6) vs Maryland (6-6) | Dec. 29, 1:15 p.m. CT (ESPN)

Cheez-It Bowl: No. 19 Clemson (9-3) vs Iowa State (7-5) | Dec. 29, 4:45 p.m. CT (ESPN)

Alamo Bowl: No. 14 Oregon (10-3) vs No. 16 Oklahoma (10-2) | Dec. 29, 8:15 p.m. CT (ESPN)

Duke's Mayo Bowl: North Carolina (6-6) vs South Carolina (6-6) | Dec. 30, 10:30 a.m. CT (ESPN)

Music City Bowl: Purdue (8-4) vs Tennessee (7-5) | Dec. 30, 2 p.m. CT (ESPN)

Las Vegas Bowl: Wisconsin (8-4) vs Arizona State (8-4) | Dec. 30, 9:30 p.m. CT (ESPN)

TaxSlayer Bowl: No. 17 Wake Forest (10-3) vs No. 25 Texas A&M (8-4) | Dec. 31, 10 a.m. CT (ESPN)

Tony the Tiger Bowl: Miami (Fla.) (7-5) vs Washington State (7-5) | Dec. 31, 11:30 a.m. CT (CBS)

Arizona Bowl: Central Michigan (8-4) vs Boise State (7-5) | Dec. 31, 3:30 p.m. CT (Barstool)

Outback Bowl: No. 21 Arkansas (8-4) vs Penn State (7-5) | Jan. 1, 11 a.m. CT (ESPN2)

Citrus Bowl: No. 15 Iowa (10-3) vs No. 22 Kentucky (9-3) | Jan. 1, Noon CT (ABC)

Texas Bowl: Kansas State (7-5) vs LSU (6-6) | Jan. 4, 8 p.m. CT (ESPN)

Comments / 0

Related
BamaCentral

Alabama Basketball Recruiting Looking Great With Stellar 2022 Class

While Alabama coach Nick Saban and the football program vie for another top recruiting class, Crimson Tide basketball coach Nate Oats is doing so himself. Four of Alabama's five 2022 commits rank inside the Sports Illustrated 99, which was released on Wednesday. The Crimson Tide joins Ohio State, Duke, Kansas, Arkansas as the only programs in the nation with at least four SI99 members.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
City
Houston, AL
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
BamaCentral

Anderson, Neal, Young Named 2021 FWAA First Team All-Americans

For the second time in as many days, Alabama's Evan Neal and Will Anderson Jr. were named first team All-Americans, this time by the Football Writers Association of America. The offensive tackle and outside linebacker were added to the Walter Camp first team on Thursday night. This keeps Neal and Anderson in contention for unanimous All-American status.
FOOTBALL
BamaCentral

Throwback Thursday: Mark Ingram Jr. Wins Alabama's First Heisman Trophy

He was obviously nervous, but it wasn’t until the 75th winner of the Heisman Trophy was actually being announced that Mark Ingram Jr.’s heart really started to race. When the subsequent roar went up at the Nokia Theater in Manhattan and extended far beyond Tuscaloosa or his home state of Michigan, the excitement was unlike anything an Alabama payer had experienced before.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Bowl#Liberty Bowl#Texas Bowl#Arizona Bowl#Alamo Bowl#American Football#Times#Cfp Committee Rankings#Aac#Notre Dame#Acc#Pac 12#Texas Network#Espn Orange Bowl#Espn New Year
BamaCentral

Crimson Tide Roll Call: December 10, 2021

There's also the BamaCentral Forums. • A total of 27 Crimson Tide student-athletes are slated to receive their diplomas this weekend during winter commencement, including five All-Americans, an Academic All-American and a dozen who competed as part of championship teams last season. Football: Jalyn Armour-Davis, Braxton Barker, Slade Bolden, Darrian...
MLB
BamaCentral

JoJo Earle, Kool-Aid McKinstry and Dallas Turner Named to SEC All-Freshman Team

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Three Alabama football freshmen were named to the Southeastern Conference All-SEC Freshman Team, the conference announced on Thursday afternoon. Wide receiver JoJo Earle, defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry and linebacker Dallas Turner all made the all-conference team. Earle tied with South Carolina's Juju McDowell for SEC All-Freshman return specialist.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Football
BamaCentral

Alabama Targets Getting In-Home Visits

With the early signing day rapidly approaching for Alabama football, head coach Nick Saban and his staff have continued to recruit as hard as possible. Alabama currently sits atop SI All-American's recruiting class rankings, and Alabama's coaches have visited many prospects in-house looking to add to their already stellar class.
ALABAMA STATE
BamaCentral

Bryce Young Named AP College Football Player of the Year

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — For the second season in a row, an Alabama football player has taken home the honor of AP College Football Player of the Year. On Thursday morning, the Associated Press announced that Crimson Tide sophomore quarterback Bryce Young had been named this year's winner. Last season, Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith earned the honor. Young earned 42 of the award's 53 first-place votes and finished with 137 points — 70 more points than second-place nominee in Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
BamaCentral

Throwback Crimson Tikes: The Last, Make That Latest, Heisman

"Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years. Originally out of Huntsville, his background includes...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
BamaCentral

Will Anderson Jr. Places Fifth in Heisman Trophy Voting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama sophomore linebacker Will Anderson Jr. finished fifth in the Heisman Trophy race. The announcement came on Wednesday night during ESPN's Top 10 Heisman Trophy Finalists Show. Through 13 games this season, Anderson has been a force to be reckoned with on the Crimson Tide defense....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
297K+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy