How to Watch: College Football Playoff and Full Bowl Schedule, Times, TV

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The College Football Playoff and CFP Committee Rankings are set, and along with that comes a plethora of bowl game announcements ahead of an exciting bowl season.

As expected, Alabama moved up to No. 1 after its 41-24 dismantling of Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. Michigan remained at No. 2 after downing Iowa in the Big Ten title game, while the Bulldogs slipped to No. 3 and Cincinnati held steady after a victory over Houston in the AAC title game.

WIth those rankings, Alabama will face Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, while Michigan and Georgia will battle in the Orange Bowl in Miami. Both games will take place on Dec. 31.

The rest of the New Year's Six bowls weren't as predictable as the playoff, and there are some solid matchups among their midst. The Sugar Bowl squares off Big 12 champ No. 7 Baylor against No. 8 Ole Miss while the Fiesta Bowl will feature No. 5 Notre Dame against No. 9 Oklahoma State.

The Peach Bowl also presents an interesting game between No. 10 Michigan State and ACC champion No. 12 Pittsburgh. The final New Year's Six bowl revealed will be No. 6 Ohio State and Pac-12 champion No. 11 Utah.

With that, here's how to watch the CFP semifinals was well as this year's bowl games. Bowls will be added as they are announced throughout the day on Sunday.

How to Watch: College Football Playoff and Bowl Season

CFP Semifinals

Cotton Bowl: No. 1 Alabama (12-1) vs No. 4 Cincinnati (13-0)

When: Dec. 31, 2:30 p.m. CT

Where: AT&T Stadium; Arlington, Texas

Network: ESPN

Orange Bowl: No. 2 Michigan (12-1) vs No. 3 Georgia (12-1)

When: Dec. 31, 6:30 p.m. CT

Where: Hard Rock Stadium; Miami, Fla.

Network: ESPN

CFP National Championship Game

No. 1 Alabama OR No. 4 Cincinnati vs No. 2 Michigan OR No. 3 Georgia

When: Jan. 10, 7 p.m. CT

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium; Indianapolis, Ind.

Network: ESPN

New Year's Six Bowls

Fiesta Bowl: No. 5 Notre Dame (11-1) vs No. 9 Oklahoma State (11-2)

When: Jan. 1, Noon CT

Where: State Farm Stadium; Glendale, Ariz.

Network: ESPN

Peach Bowl: No. 10 Michigan State (10-2) vs No. 12 Pittsburgh (11-2)

When: Dec. 30, 6 p.m. CT

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium; Atlanta, Ga.

Network: ESPN

Rose Bowl: No. 6 Ohio State (10-2) vs No. 11 Utah (10-3)

When: Jan. 1, 4 p.m. CT

Where: The Rose Bowl; Pasadena, Calif.

Network: ESPN

Sugar Bowl: No. 8 Ole Miss (10-2) vs No. 7 Baylor (11-2)

When: Jan. 1, 7:45 p.m. CT

Where: Caesars Superdome; New Orleans, La.

Network: ESPN

Other Bowl Games:

(Games organized by date)

Bahamas Bowl: Toledo (7-5) vs Middle Tennessee (6-6) | Dec. 17, 11 a.m. CT (ESPN)

Cure Bowl: Northern Illinois (9-4) vs Coastal Carolina (10-2) | Dec. 17, 5 p.m. CT (ESPN2)

Boca Raton Bowl: Western Kentucky (8-5) vs Appalachian State (10-3) | Dec. 18, 10 a.m. CT (ESPN)

New Mexico Bowl: UTEP (7-5) vs Fresno State (9-3) | Dec. 18, 1:15 p.m. CT (ESPN)

Independence Bowl: No. 13 BYU (10-2) vs UAB (8-4) | Dec. 18, 2:30 p.m. CT (ABC)

LendingTree Bowl: Eastern Michigan (7-5) vs Liberty (7-5) | Dec. 18, 4:45 p.m. CT (ESPN)

L.A. Bowl: Utah State (10-3) vs Oregon State (7-5) | Dec. 18, 6:30 p.m. CT (ABC)

New Orleans Bowl: Marshall (7-5) vs No. 23 Louisiana (12-1) | Dec. 18, 8:15 p.m. CT (ESPN)

Myrtle Beach Bowl: Tulsa (6-6) vs Old Dominion (6-6) | Dec. 20, 1:30 p.m. CT (ESPN)

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Kent State (7-6) vs Wyoming (6-6) | Dec. 21, 2:30 p.m. CT (ESPN)

Frisco Bowl: UTSA (12-1) vs No. 24 San Diego State (11-2) | Dec. 21, 6:30 p.m. CT (ESPN)

Armed Forces Bowl: Army (8-3) vs Missouri (6-6) | Dec. 22, 7 p.m. CT (ESPN)

Frisco Football Classic: Miami (Ohio) (6-6) vs North Texas (6-6) | Dec. 23, 2:30 p.m. CT (ESPN)

Gasparilla Bowl: UCF (8-4) vs Florida (6-6) | Dec. 23, 6 p.m. CT (ESPN)

Hawai'i Bowl: Memphis (6-6) vs Hawai'i (6-7) | Dec. 24, 7 p.m. CT (ESPN)

Camellia Bowl: Ball State (6-6) vs Georgia State (7-5) | Dec. 25, 1:30 p.m. CT, (ESPN)

Quick Lane Bowl: Western Michigan (7-5) vs Nevada (8-4) | Dec. 27, 10 a.m. CT (ESPN)

Military Bowl: East Carolina (7-5) vs Boston College (6-6) | Dec. 27, 1:30 p.m. CT (ESPN)

Birmingham Bowl: No. 20 Houston (11-2) vs Auburn (6-6) | Dec. 28, 11 a.m. CT (ESPN)

First Responder Bowl: Louisville (6-6) vs Air Force (9-3) | Dec. 28, 2:15 p.m. CT (ESPN)

Holiday Bowl: UCLA (8-4) vs No. 18 NC State (9-3) | Dec. 28, 4 p.m. CT (FOX)

Liberty Bowl: Texas Tech (6-6) vs Mississippi State (7-5) | Dec. 28, 5:45 p.m. CT (ESPN)

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Minnesota (8-4) vs West Virginia (6-6) | Dec. 28, 9:15 p.m. CT (ESPN)

Fenway Bowl: Virginia (6-6) vs SMU (8-4) | Dec. 29, 10 a.m. CT (ESPN)

Pinstripe Bowl: Virginia Tech (6-6) vs Maryland (6-6) | Dec. 29, 1:15 p.m. CT (ESPN)

Cheez-It Bowl: No. 19 Clemson (9-3) vs Iowa State (7-5) | Dec. 29, 4:45 p.m. CT (ESPN)

Alamo Bowl: No. 14 Oregon (10-3) vs No. 16 Oklahoma (10-2) | Dec. 29, 8:15 p.m. CT (ESPN)

Duke's Mayo Bowl: North Carolina (6-6) vs South Carolina (6-6) | Dec. 30, 10:30 a.m. CT (ESPN)

Music City Bowl: Purdue (8-4) vs Tennessee (7-5) | Dec. 30, 2 p.m. CT (ESPN)

Las Vegas Bowl: Wisconsin (8-4) vs Arizona State (8-4) | Dec. 30, 9:30 p.m. CT (ESPN)

TaxSlayer Bowl: No. 17 Wake Forest (10-3) vs No. 25 Texas A&M (8-4) | Dec. 31, 10 a.m. CT (ESPN)

Tony the Tiger Bowl: Miami (Fla.) (7-5) vs Washington State (7-5) | Dec. 31, 11:30 a.m. CT (CBS)

Arizona Bowl: Central Michigan (8-4) vs Boise State (7-5) | Dec. 31, 3:30 p.m. CT (Barstool)

Outback Bowl: No. 21 Arkansas (8-4) vs Penn State (7-5) | Jan. 1, 11 a.m. CT (ESPN2)

Citrus Bowl: No. 15 Iowa (10-3) vs No. 22 Kentucky (9-3) | Jan. 1, Noon CT (ABC)

Texas Bowl: Kansas State (7-5) vs LSU (6-6) | Jan. 4, 8 p.m. CT (ESPN)