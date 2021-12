The Washington Wizards beat the Pistons 119-116 (OT) in Detroit on Wednesday night. Here are five observations from what went down... The Wizards are not playing their best basketball right now and that was once again the case on Wednesday night, but they had enough to beat a Pistons team that has now lost 10 straight. It turns out the margin for error is just a little bit wider when you are playing possibly the worst team in the league.

