NFL

Bills CB Dane Jackson draws on memories of 4 late friends

Frankfort Times
 5 days ago

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Dane Jackson pays little heed to questions of what challenges he faces in preparing to...

www.ftimes.com

neworleanssun.com

Bills star CB Tre'Davious White (ACL) out for season

Buffalo Bills All-Pro cornerback Tre'Davious White will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL, the team confirmed Friday. He was injured in the second quarter of Thursday night's 31-6 win over the New Orleans Saints and did not return. Dane Jackson replaced him. White was an All-Pro...
NFL
News 4 Buffalo

Bills CB Tre White out for season with torn ACL

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills suffered a major blow to the secondary, as the team announced cornerback Tre’Davious White will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL. White injured his knee during Thursday’s game against the New Orleans Saints. He left the game and walked off under his own power. White […]
NFL
Buffalo News

Dane Jackson, Cam Lewis next in line for Bills with Tre White out for season

The Buffalo Bills released the news fans were dreading: cornerback Tre’Davious White suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee Thursday night and is out for the season. Aside from quarterback Josh Allen, White is the player the Bills could least afford to lose to injury. The Buffalo...
NFL
#American Football#Ap#Buffalo Bills
Buffalo News

Donations in Bills CB Tre'Davious White's name pass $100,000

The donations started trickling in over the weekend. Then, they surged. When Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White tore his ACL, Buffalo fans were quick to spin it forward. They began donating to the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana as a tribute to the All-Pro cornerback. The donations had reached $108,359 by Wednesday, less than a week after White's season-ending injury.
NFL
News 4 Buffalo

Stefon Diggs compares Pats CB J.C. Jackson to his brother Trevon

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – I’m sure J.C. Jackson hasn’t forgotten the last time he played the Bills and went up against Stefon Diggs. The Bills were up 10-9 over the Patriots in the second quarter on Monday Night Football at Gillette Stadium when Josh Allen overthrew Diggs while he was one-on-one with Jackson. After […]
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Bills Sign CB Tim Harris To PS, Release OL Evin Ksiezarczyk

The Buffalo Bills announced Monday that they’ve signed CB Tim Harris to their practice squad and released OL Evin Ksiezarczyk from the unit. Harris, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the 49ers out of Virginia back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.678 million deal with the 49ers that included $158,308 guaranteed.
NFL
NFL
NFL
Football
Football
Sports
Sports
Yardbarker

Buffalo Bills Player Spotlight: Dane Jackson has Large Shoes to Fill

Now that the Buffalo Bills will be forced to go the rest of the way without star cornerback Tre'Davious White, who suffered a torn ACL in a 31-6 win over the New Orleans Saints on Thanksgiving night, unproven second-year player Dane Jackson will be tested over and over again by opponents, starting with the New England Patriots next Monday night.
NFL
the buffalo bills

Dane Jackson: "Be Strong Minded"

Bills cornerback Dane Jackson addressed the media following practice on Friday December 3rd. Topics include: what it means to loss Tre'Davious White for the reminder of the season, Tre'Davious White and older teammates giving him advice throughout the week, how he is feeling about getting to start in Monday's night game against the New England Patriots, how diversity has helped pushed him to be a better player and work harder, and what it meant to get his 1st Inception last season.
NFL
verylocal.com

Photojournalist Ted Jackson shares decades of memories, friendships found through the lens

Jackie Wallace was ready to jump. In 2014, far removed from his glory days as a defensive back for the Minnesota Vikings, he walked the steep incline of the Pontchartrain Expressway onramp towards the “Pelican Bridge,” what the original span of the Crescent City Connection that crosses the Mississippi River to the Westbank was known by older locals. A lifetime of perceived and actual failures weighed heavy on Wallace, and years of bone-crushing hits and hard drug use left him feeling frail and despondent. A couple of hundred yards away, Ted Jackson, a longtime photojournalist with The Times-Picayune, was on assignment, photographing a Curtis P-40 Warhawk as it was set into place at the World War II Museum. Twenty-four years earlier Jackson and Wallace’s lives became inextricable. If Ted had stepped outside they might have seen each other. Maybe felt each other’s presence. Maybe they did — because Wallace didn’t jump that day — and Jackson didn’t have to run to the river to photograph his demise.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Frankfort Times

Bills DT Lotulelei ruled out from playing against Buccaneers

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills will be minus their top run-stuffing defensive tackle, Star Lotulelei, against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Lotulelei was ruled out on Friday because of a toe injury. He will miss his fourth game in five weeks, after missing three straight outings on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
NFL
Frankfort Times

New lighthouse, video board slated for Patriots stadium reno

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots will be enclosing the north end of Gillette Stadium as part of a $225 million renovation that will also include a larger video board and a bigger lighthouse overlooking the end zone. The construction scheduled to be completed for the 2023...
Frankfort Times

B for Berrios: Jets WR driven by ultra-competitive edge

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — It's still a sore subject for Braxton Berrios, so tread lightly when it's brought up. The New York Jets wide receiver was a star on the field at the University of Miami and a whiz in the classroom, where he was the valedictorian of the School of Business Administration, a double major in finance and entrepreneurship and an academic All-America with a sparkling 3.96 GPA.
NFL
Buffalo News

How tragedy has helped Bills' Dane Jackson prepare for 'opportunity of a lifetime'

The Buffalo Bills aren’t hiding from the fact replacing All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White is all but impossible. That’s not an insult to Dane Jackson, the second-year veteran faced with the unenviable task, but rather an acknowledgement of White’s skills. Jackson knows it, too. “He's one of the best corners in...
NFL
Frankfort Times

Demaryius Thomas remembered by players for generous nature

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The message from Demaryius Thomas was just to congratulate Garett Bolles on being drafted. It meant so much to the Denver Broncos left tackle that, even years later, he still has the exchange stored on his phone.
NFL
Frankfort Times

Ravens offensive lineman Mekari ruled out against Cleveland

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Patrick Mekari has been ruled out of Sunday's game at Cleveland because of a hand injury. Mekari left last weekend's loss at Pittsburgh in the second half and did not return.
NFL

