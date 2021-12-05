ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catoosa, OK

Suspect leads officers on pursuit before crashing into police car

By KJRH Digital
 5 days ago
Catoosa Police Officers responded to 19801 Robson Road for reports of a larceny.

When officers arrived on scene they located the suspect, Harley Campbell, but he failed to yield.

Campbell fled the scene causing officers to initiate a pursuit from Catoosa to Tulsa.

The pursuit ended when Campbell struck a police cruiser.

The officer in the cruiser was checked out on scene by emergency personnel, no transport was needed.

According to police, Campbell was transported to a hospital in Catoosa and will be booked in at Rogers County Jail.

