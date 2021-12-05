ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Swift’s Relationships With Her Exes: Where Do They Stand Now?

By Eliza Thompson
Us Weekly
 5 days ago
They are never ever getting back together — but they might still be speaking. Though Taylor Swift is known for dropping hints about her famous relationships in her song lyrics, she’s actually on good terms with several of her ex-boyfriends.

One of the “Begin Again” songstress’ most high-profile romances was her brief liaison with fellow pop star Harry Styles. The former One Direction member and the Giver actress dated from late 2012 to early 2013, and fans have long believed their relationship inspired Swift’s tracks “Out of the Woods” and “Style.”

Perhaps because he’s a songwriter himself, the Dunkirk star never had any problems with his ex-girlfriend penning tunes about their time together. “It would be hypocritical for me to say she couldn’t do it because everybody writes songs based on personal experience,” the U.K. native told Us Weekly in August 2013. “I can’t say I’d have dated someone less famous to avoid it.”

In the same interview, he also praised her ability to turn a phrase. “At least she’s a great songwriter!” he quipped.

Joe Jonas, another one of Swift’s musician exes, split from the Grammy winner in 2008, but he found himself in her crosshairs again in 2021 when she released Fearless (Taylor’s Version) in April of that year. Two previously unreleased tracks, “Mr. Perfectly Fine” and “You All Over Me,” were seemingly about their short-lived relationship.

Like Styles, the DNCE member had only good things to say about his ex-girlfriend and her decision to rerecord her early albums after losing control of her masters. “I thought [it] was really clever,” he told BuzzFeed in June 2021.

Jonas’ wife, Sophie Turner, also shared her thoughts on the new tracks after the album’s release. “It’s not NOT a bop,” she wrote via Instagram alongside a screenshot of herself listening to “Mr. Perfectly Fine” when it premiered in April 2021.

Other men who dated Swift, however, are less eager to discuss their past with the “I Knew You Were Trouble” singer. Jake Gyllenhaal found himself in the spotlight again in November 2021 after Swift released a 10-minute version of “All Too Well,” widely believed by fans to be about their 2010 romance.

As Swift promoted the song with a 15-minute short film and various late-night appearances, including a performance on Saturday Night Live, the Jarhead actor remained silent. Shortly after the release of Red (Taylor’s Version), however, an eyewitness told Us that Gyllenhaal seemed unbothered by the hubbub while at an event in Los Angeles.

“Jake was in a good mood,” the source said in November 2021. “He was proud to be there.”

Keep scrolling to see where things stand between Swift and her exes now:

Us Weekly

