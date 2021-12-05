ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baker weighing $4B spending bill sent to him by lawmakers

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker is weighing a $4 billion spending bill shipped to his desk this week by Massachusetts state lawmakers. The bill directs money from the state’s portion of the American Rescue Plan Act and Fiscal Year 2021 surplus funds to...

