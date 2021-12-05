ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Baker weighing $4B spending bill sent to him by lawmakers

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker is weighing a $4 billion spending bill shipped to his desk this week by Massachusetts state lawmakers. The bill directs money from the state’s portion of the American Rescue Plan Act and Fiscal Year 2021 surplus funds to...

Massachusetts Lawmakers Weigh New Regulations for Autocycles

Proposed regulations of autocycles will be on the schedule when Massachusetts state lawmakers hold a virtual public hearing Tuesday. An autocycle is a motor vehicle with three wheels on the ground that meets federal motor vehicle safety standards for a motorcycle. Unlike motorcycles, however, autocycles typically include a steering wheel, a seat for the driver and occasionally seats for passenger. One of the bills under consideration would create new safety measures for autocycles. Those include requiring the driver and passengers wear helmets, requiring autocycle manufacturers to equip the vehicles with safety belts and barring children under eight from riding in an autocycle.
No compromise needed: Lawmakers pack all pet projects into $4B bill

For Boston University climate scientist Michael Walsh, the $4 billion COVID-19 relief spending package that’s on the cusp of being sent to Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk could be a huge windfall. Walsh, a researcher and environmental engineer with the Institute for Sustainable Energy, set up a corporation — Michael Jay...
Polito’s poor polling weighs on Baker’s third-term decision

Numbers can be viewed – and skewed – to validate just about any argument. Take for instance one media outlet’s recent read on the latest survey of Gov. Charlie Baker’s chances of winning re-election to a third term, should he run. It concluded based on that poll’s results, Baker would...
New Mexico lawmakers weigh $10 million request to boost outdoor recreation

SANTA FE – New Mexico’s outdoor recreation office plans to ask legislators next month for $10 million in special one-time funding – the bulk of which would sharply expand a grant program that helps build and improve trails throughout the state. Supporters pitched the idea to a legislative panel Tuesday...
Baker keeps lawmakers in the dark on unemployment metrics

The Baker administration still does not know when it will announce how much money it will borrow to bolster the state's unemployment insurance fund or provide an updated estimate of the account's current balance, an uncertain outlook that has left businesses itching for information and could further delay recommendations for overhauling the joblessness aid system.
Tribes weigh in as New Mexico redistricting bills advance

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Efforts to shore up Native American political influence in New Mexico through the redistricting process got a boost on Thursday as legislators advanced a state Senate map that incorporates consensus recommendations from an array of Indigenous communities. A Senate redistricting bill from Democratic state...
Gov. Baker Closing in on ARPA Spending Bill Decisions

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has just a few more days to take action on a $4 billion spending bill that uses up to $1.45 billion in surplus tax receipts and up to $2.55 billion in American Rescue Plan Act funds to invest in health care, housing, premium pay for frontline workers and relief for employers facing rising unemployment insurance costs.
Baker signs genocide education bill

Students in Massachusetts middle and high schools will soon learn about the history of genocides around the globe as a required part of their curriculum. Gov. Charlie Baker on Thursday signed legislation to mandate lessons on the Holocaust and other mass atrocities and to help school systems develop those lessons plans. Legislators said the collective knowledge of genocides appears to be declining and said they hoped that teaching about such acts will help prevent them in the future.
Lawmakers weigh in on state redistricting issues

The failure for the Washington State Redistricting Commission to come up with new maps for Congressional and state Legislature districts has local lawmakers disappointed that the decision is now up to the Washington State Supreme Court. The commission, made up of two Democratic and two Republican appointees, were not able...
Legislature sends $4B COVID recovery bill to governor

After enactment by the House and Senate during informal sessions over the past two days, the Legislature today sent a $4 billion COVID recovery bill to Gov. Charlie Baker, who now has 10 days to sign the bill into law, return it with amendments, or make vetoes. The spending package...
Ohio approves plan to spend more than $4B in federal COVID-19 relief

(The Center Square) – The Ohio General Assembly has given the go-ahead to spend more than $4 billion of federal COVID-19 relief money despite calls from Democrats for Gov. Mike DeWine to veto parts of the plan. DeWine praised the passage of House Bill 169, calling the funds critical...
Baker expected to sign $4B ARPA spending bill on Friday

It looks a lot different from the bill he proposed, but Gov. Charlie Baker finally has on his desk a version of legislation doling out billions of dollars in federal economic relief funds and surplus state tax revenue. The Legislature took final votes Friday on a $4 billion American Rescue...
Maine lawmakers weigh plans to spend surplus tax revenue

(The Center Square) – Maine lawmakers are expecting a windfall of excess tax revenue in the next two years and are mulling over plans to spend the money. Gov. Janet Mills' administration says the state's general fund revenues are up $822 million or 9.7% for fiscal years 2022 and 2023 compared to initial projections in the biennial budget. Mills is looking at using the additional revenue "to provide direct financial relief" to those hit hard hit by the pandemic.
