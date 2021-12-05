Revealed: Who Voted for CMason Mount to Win the Ballon d'Or

The journalists who voted highly for Mason Mount in this year's Ballon d'Or award have been revealed.

Chelsea's academy product was named on the 30 man shortlist for the prestigious title, with the 22-year-old finishing 19th overall.

Lionel Messi was crowned the winner of this year's honour, the seventh title in his career so far.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

According to the Daily Mail, Mathias Ayena of Togo and Grigoriy Rtveladze of Uzbekistan voted for Mount in third and second place respectively.

All journalists who vote are asked to rank five players from the shortlist in descending order of who they think should win the award.

Finishing top of someone's list earns six points and second earns four, with third, fourth and fifth receiving three, two and one.

Robert Lewandowski was one of the favourite's to win it but he finished second, with Chelsea's own Jorginho coming third overall.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Mount enjoyed a highly successful season for the Blues last campaign, scoring nine and assisting nine in 54 appearances in all competitions.

His performances for the west London side were crucial on their road to Champions League success, with the 22-year-old either scoring or assisting in the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final of the competition.

So far this season, the Cobham academy product has featured 18 times for the west London side scoring five and assisting six, including two contributions against West Ham in their 3-2 defeat on Saturday.

The result saw Chelsea drop from first to third in the Premier League, with Manchester City now topping the table.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube