Hayes lauds treble sweep as 'biggest achievement' at Chelsea

By Christian Radnedge
 5 days ago
LONDON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Chelsea manager Emma Hayes said winning the domestic treble was her biggest achievement at the club after her side beat Arsenal in the 2021 Women's FA Cup final at Wembley on Sunday.

Hayes's side won their third FA Cup in emphatic style after goals from Fran Kirby and a brace from Sam Kerr, although they had chances to score plenty more. The competition had been interrupted and postponed from last season due to COVID-19.

After securing back to back wins in the league and League Cup earlier this year, Sunday's win completed a first ever treble for Chelsea and another trophy for the 45-year-old.

"I think to win a treble, and I have to say a quadruple domestically because we won the Community Shield (in 2020), is the biggest achievement," she told a news conference.

"As far as we're concerned it is a quadruple of domestic trophies, and that is an amazing achievement of football at any level," she added.

"I think when it comes to the performance, what more could I ask as a team, except we should have had more goals in the first half and then I think it would have been even more convincing.

"It was dominant, it was dogged when it needed to be, I think tactically we got it spot on, we dealt with the threats...

"This is a proud day as manager of Chelsea... and tonight we have painted Wembley blue."

Hayes added that she had been congratulated by Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich after the game.

There won't be too much time to celebrate, however, as Chelsea face Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday looking to clinch first place in Group A.

Chelsea are eager to go on and make amends for their defeat in the Champions League final last season to Barcelona.

Reporting by Christian Radnedge Editing by Frances Kerry

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Related
fourfourtwo.com

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes unimpressed with scheduling of Women’s FA Cup final

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes wants Sunday’s FA Cup final to be a celebration of women’s football but feels the scheduling of the match could have been better. The Wembley clash between the Blues and Arsenal is the conclusion of the 2020-21 competition that was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic, with the quarter-finals onwards being played this term.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Chelsea coach Emma Hayes calls date of FA Cup final on December 5 'poignant' as her side face Arsenal at Wembley 100 years since women's football was BANNED

Sunday's FA Cup final will mark 100 years to the day since women’s football was banned by the FA. It will be a poignant moment when Arsenal and Chelsea walk out to a crowd of nearly 50,000 at Wembley but this moment could have come sooner had the women’s game not been stopped in its tracks.
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Rivals? Chelsea justify Hayes' dismissal of Arsenal as Women's FA Cup triumph seals treble win

The Blues completed a domestic treble on Sunday, after winning the Women's Super League and Continental Cup earlier this year. “Playing against Arsenal as Chelsea manager is always a great game for us,” Emma Hayes told the press before Sunday’s Women’s FA Cup final against the Gunners. “But it has never been our rival game. Manchester City has always been that.
SOCCER
BBC

Emma Hayes says Chelsea were 'purring' in FA Cup win over Arsenal

Emma Hayes said her Chelsea side "purred" as they won the FA Cup on Sunday - which was probably the last thing Jonas Eidevall wanted to hear. Arsenal boss Eidevall had revealed before the game that he had a superstitious aversion to black cats, so Hayes' choice of word would have done little to make him feel any better after defeat at Wembley.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Kerr
Person
Roman Abramovich
Person
Fran Kirby
Person
Emma Hayes
ESPN

Emma Hayes leads Chelsea to yet more glory in 50th Women's FA Cup final

LONDON -- On a day where pioneers were remembered and celebrated in the 50th Women's FA Cup final, Chelsea added a further chapter to their remarkable dynasty of success with a comfortable victory over Arsenal. Chelsea won 3-0 (stream a replay on ESPN+, US only), it could have been seven....
SOCCER
The Independent

Emma Hayes hails unstoppable Fran Kirby and Sam Kerr after Chelsea’s FA Cup triumph against Arsenal

Emma Hayes hailed unstoppable pair Fran Kirby and Sam Kerr after they combined to fire Chelsea to a 3-0 FA Cup final win over Arsenal at Wembley.Kirby gave Chelsea an early lead and Kerr finished off an outclassed Arsenal with a second-half double to clinch a domestic treble after last season’s Women’s Super League and League Cup wins.Hayes savoured what she called a “proud day as the manager of Chelsea” and heaped praise on England international Kirby and Australia striker Kerr.“I thought that was Fran’s best game in a Chelsea shirt, she ran the show,” said Hayes. “She got on...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#League Cup#Juventus#The Champions League#Group A Chelsea#Christian
Tribal Football

​Man Utd coach Carrick lauds midfield trio after Chelsea clash

Manchester United caretaker coach Michael Carrick praised his midfield trio after grabbing a draw against Chelsea away from home. The Red Devils had to defend for large portions of the game, with Chelsea dominating in shots, chances created, and corners. However, a Jadon Sancho counter attacking goal gave them an...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Game Zero: Tottenham 0-3 Chelsea achieves net-zero carbon emissions, according to Sky study

Sky has published a case study revealing Game Zero, the Premier League match held between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea in September, achieved net-zero carbon emissions. Working in partnership with Spurs and alongside independent carbon specialists RSK and Natural Capital Partners, Sky set the target of hosting the world's first net-zero carbon football game at an elite level, while also aiming to inspire millions of fans watching on simple ways they can reduce their own carbon footprint.
PREMIER LEAGUE
KEYT

Chelsea’s women’s team completes domestic treble in England

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea won the Women’s FA Cup on Sunday to clinch a domestic treble for the first time. Australia striker Sam Kerr scored a second-half double as Chelsea cruised to a 3-0 victory over Arsenal in the delayed final of the competition at Wembley Stadium. Fran Kirby had given Chelsea a third-minute lead. Chelsea also won last season’s Women’s Super League title and the League Cup. The match took place exactly 100 years to the day since England’s Football Association banned women from playing football on league-affiliated grounds because it deemed it “most unsuitable” for them to play the game. The ban lasted nearly 50 years.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Man Utd boss Rangnick: Tuchel achievements at Chelsea incredible

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has paid a glowing tribute to Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel. Rangnick has heaped praise on Tuchel, who he used to manage as a player at SSV Ulm. "To do what Thomas [Tuchel] did in four months at Chelsea was incredible," he said. "If anyone had...
PREMIER LEAGUE
kfgo.com

Soccer-Chelsea thump Arsenal to win FA Cup and seal domestic treble

LONDON (Reuters) – Chelsea thrashed Arsenal 3-0 to win the 2020-21 Women’s FA Cup at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, completing the English treble for the first time after winning the League Cup and Women’s Super League title earlier this year. Fran Kirby scored the opening goal after only two minutes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Uefa insist Tottenham vs Rennes must go ahead despite Covid outbreak

Uefa insisted on Thursday morning that Tottenham’s Europa Conference League match against Rennes was still scheduled to go ahead tonight, despite the Premier League club claiming it has been postponed. After a Covid outbreak at Tottenham’s training ground, eight first-team players and five members of staff have returned positive tests, and the club released a statement on Wednesday confirming it had “unilaterally” reached a decision to call the match off. Rennes said the decision “had not been confirmed by Uefa in any way” and cited a “lack of fair play”. Amid the conflicting statements, Uefa clarified on Thursday morning...
UEFA
firstsportz.com

‘New broom sweeps better’ Petr Cech warns Chelsea about Manchester United after the appointment of Ralf Rangnick

Petr Cech tells his former team Chelsea to not underestimate Manchester United as the two teams are set to face each other on Sunday. Manchester United sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after their 4-1 loss to Watford last weekend. Since then Micheal Carrick took charge and was victorious in his first game against Villarreal in the Champions League winning 2-0 and also securing a place in the knockout round as Group F leaders.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Ringer

Chelsea’s Treble, Dortmund and Bayern Fallout, Always Watch Napoli and Atalanta, and More

Yet again, Musa and Ryan have a lot to get through this week! They begin with Chelsea’s victory over Arsenal in the Women’s FA Cup Final at Wembley, which secured a 2021 domestic treble for Emma Hayes’s side (2:17). There’s a quick round-up of the Premier League, including lots of love for David Moyes’s West Ham (17:20), before heading to Germany to discuss Bayern’s win over Dortmund and the subsequent fallout (26:11), Freiburg making history (37:11), and Jesse Marsch parting ways with RB Leipzig (40:40). There are quick shouts for La Liga (43:22), Liga MX, and the MLS conference finals, before wrapping up on another thrilling weekend in Serie A (46:20).
PREMIER LEAGUE
