Morgan Stanley drops Torrid Holdings (NYSE:CURV) to Equal-weight from Overweight after the retailer's Q3 revenue miss and disappointing Q4 guidance. Analyst Kimberly Greenberger: "Future revenue upside to management's annual high-single-digit long-term sales growth target could prove less achievable than we envisioned at the time of public listing in July... the 3Q earnings print pointed to potential 2H21-1Q22execution risk, which will likely pressure the stock's valuation multiple near term."

STOCKS ・ 14 HOURS AGO