Ohio State

Ohio State finishes No. 6 in College Football Playoff Rankings

By Phil Harrison
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Ohio State football finished the season just outside the top four of the College Football Playoff Rankings at No. 6. This year was a bit different though in the fact that there wasn’t a lot of drama as in years past when there was a chance for the Buckeyes to vault into the top four.

Ahead of Ohio State was largely what we believed it would be with Alabama reclaiming No. 1, followed by Michigan (2), Georgia (3), Cincinnati (4), and Notre Dame (5). That means the Wolverines and Bearcats get into the College Football Playoff for the first time and the Irish join the Buckeyes in just missing out.

This of course means Ohio State will wait for its postseason fate later in the day, but you can almost lock it in that the Buckeyes will be headed to Pasadena to play in the Rose Bowl opposite of the Pac-12 champ Utah.

With the ranking reveal, Ohio State continues the trend of never finishing worse than No. 7 in the final rankings reveal prior to the College Football Playoff matchups.

1130 AM: The Tiger

Could A Former Heisman Favorite Transfer Into LSU

The LSU football team has their new Head Coach with Brian Kelly, which means there could be a lot of other "new" parts of the program too. There are a ton of reports surfacing that Kelly is trying to bring his Offensive and Defensive Coordinators along with him to Baton Rouge. But it might not just be a coaching staff that Kelly looks to turnover quickly.
NFL
On3.com

Jalen Hurts names his favorite for Heisman Trophy

While many might’ve been losing hope in Bryce Young and his chances for the Heisman, Jalen Hurts emphatically supported the sophomore Tide quarterback on Saturday. Young took seven sacks and he threw his fourth pick of the season versus Auburn but his end-of-game performance is what people will remember. Bryce...
NFL
On3.com

5-star LB Harold Perkins narrows list to final 3 schools

Cypress (Texas) Cy Park five-star linebacker Harold Perkins officially trimmed his list of schools on Thursday. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound playmaker told On3 he will decide between LSU, Texas and Texas A&M. Perkins also told On3 he has a commitment date set. He will announce his pledge Jan. 2 at the...
FOOTBALL
Roll 'Bama Roll

Brian Kelly is going to be a disaster at LSU

Since Nick Saban arrived at Alabama, LSU has been the school that provided the greatest threat to Alabama’s dominance in the SEC West. Yes, the Tide had an eight game winning streak in the series beginning January 9, 2012, but many of those games were hard fought, physical contests. Once it was announced that Ed Orgeron would be stepping down after the season, there was a keen interest among Alabama fans about who AD Scott Woodward would land.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Detroit Sports Nation

Ohio State Buckeyes suffer massive blow

As if losing to their arch-rival Michigan Wolverines wasn’t enough, the Ohio State Buckeyes suffered another massive setback today. Prized 5 star quarterback Quinn Ewers is entering the transfer portal, and is reportedly considering three schools in the Lone Star State as his next destination:. Ewers was widely regarded as...
OHIO STATE
FanSided

Michigan Football: Jim Harbaugh was robbed of Big Ten Coach of the Year

If you’re a Michigan football fan right now, you have to be on cloud-nine with everything that has happened lately with the football team. The football team thoroughly dominated and broke the will of Ohio State. Michigan ran for almost 300 yards on OSU and also threw for over 200 total yards. They won 42-27 (in a game that wasn’t even that close to be honest).
MICHIGAN STATE
