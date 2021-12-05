We need to stop demonizing food

If a fitness instructor says “Let’s work off ____!” It’s not an innocent phrase. Nutritionist Emmie Keefe says whenever instructors focus on this calorie-based “motivation,” it backfires. She adds, “We should never exercise for the sake of burning calories… We should exercise for cardiovascular health, for mental health, for emotional health. It gives structure to your day. You can create social relationships through classes together.” Research shows that focusing on exercise improves your longevity, even more so than focusing on weight loss. Looking at exercise as punishment rather than a beneficial activity also makes you less likely to engage in the healthy behavior. Alyssa Royse, owner of Rocket Community Fitness in Seattle, adds that the idea that you have to deserve some pie or undo the damage is “really dangerous.” She says, “It links us to this idea that we have to earn the right to eat and have to earn the right to have pleasure. Both of those things are innate in simply having a body… by virtue of being alive, you are allowed [both]. When we moralize food, we trigger all sorts of dangerous thoughts and behavior patterns in people.” Both experts believe it’s necessary to tune into your body instead of letting outside forces influence how you feel, including toxic diet culture, especially when it comes to the holidays. (Yahoo)

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 11 DAYS AGO